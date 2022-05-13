The potato market is getting a much-needed shot in the arm after Mexico agreed to grant full market access for U.S. fresh potatoes.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and Mexico’s national plant protection organization announced Thursday that the U.S. has begun exporting potatoes beyond the 26-kilometer border zone that previously marked the limit of their export.
U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, noted in a statement that a shipment from Idaho was the first one cleared to enter Mexico.
The two countries reached an agreement late last year to expand that market access for U.S. potatoes, a USDA news release said. The agreement was something that the United States had sought for more than 25 years.
Mexico is the largest export market for U.S. potatoes and products valued at $394 million in 2021, a National Potato Council news release said Friday. Despite the previous restriction to the 26-kilometer border region, Mexico was the second-largest market for fresh potato exports in 2021, accounting for 124,449 metric tons valued at $60 million last year, the release said. U.S. potato industry officials estimate that access to the entire country of Mexico for fresh U.S. potatoes will provide a market potential of $250 million per year, in five years.
Earlier this year at the the University of Idaho-sponsored Idaho Potato Conference, Kam Quarles, executive director of the National Potato Council, told the audience that full-market access to Mexico could result in a "10 to 15% increase in potato exports, global, just through that one market,” Quarles said as reported by Intermountain Farm & Ranch, “obviously a huge potential there, incredibly valuable. Even if you’re not directly shipping to Mexico. That rising tide is going to help the entire U.S. industry.”
Quarles told the Idaho Potato Conference the success of the drawn-out legal fight for full-access could not have been accomplished without the combined efforts of state organizations like the Idaho Potato Commission and congressional members such as Crapo and Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.
Thursday's announcement was heralded by Idaho's U.S. senators who'd long pushed for the expansion.
“Addressing this decades-long dispute is a significant step forward in improving and strengthening our trade relationship with Mexico," Crapo said in a statement. "While this is a positive development, we must continue to monitor Mexico’s compliance with USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) to ensure every aspect is fully enforced and the agreement lives up to its full potential.”
Sen. Jim Risch said in a statement, "I’m glad to see this initial shipment of fresh Idaho potatoes granted access to Mexico, but this needs to be the first step of many. Potato growers in Idaho and across the country were promised meaningful market access more than 15 years ago, and Mexico has a responsibility to make good on its pledge to our farmers.”
In Friday's news release, Quarles said the agreement wouldn’t have been possible without the "tireless work" of Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and United States Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai.