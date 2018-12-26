More than 16,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers in eastern Idaho experienced power outages Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday night, 205 Rocky Mountain Power customers experienced an outage. Power was restored to those customers at 3:37 a.m. Wednesday.
Starting at 8:56 a.m. on Wednesday, 16,055 customers experienced an outage. Power was restored to all customers at 10:50 a.m.
The outages on Tuesday and Wednesday are not related, according to Rocky Mountain Power's external communications manager, Tiffany Erickson.
Loss of transmission on a high voltage transmission line on multiple substations led to the outages but the cause of lost transmission is still unknown, Erickson said. Rocky Mountain Power technicians are investigating the cause.
To receive updates on power outages, visit https://www.rockymountainpower.net or text "OUT" to 759677 to report an outage and receive text message updates.