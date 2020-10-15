A new extreme sports shop has opened in town this month on North Holmes Avenue. At Xtreme Powersports, customers can buy or rent trailers, snowmobiles, ATVs, boats, jet skis and kayaks. The full-service shop also does repairs, inspections, accessory installation, detail work and more.
Everything in Xtreme Powersports’ inventory is used equipment, the majority of which was made in the last two years.
Owner Matt Sorg, who worked at Bott Yamaha for the last 16 years, has wanted to open his own powersports business for some time.
“It’s just something we love and just something we’ve always wanted to do. The opportunity finally presented itself and we were able to jump on it,” Sorg said. “We were just trying to find good inventory and a good spot to do it. We looked at several different locations. We liked this one for all the traffic that it has, and it’s got a big lot. It’s easy for big trailers to come in and out of.”
Sorg has tried to ensure his business offers unique powersports equipment. His four-seat and two-seat ATVs come fully enclosed with heat and air conditioning. In the winter, Xtreme Sports plans to put tracks on the ATVs so they can continue to be used through the snowiest months.
One unique aspect of Xtreme Powersports is that it is the only rental in the area with factory turbochargers. According to Sorg, having turbos means riders will not lose speed as they gain elevation.
“It’s the horsepower that puts a smile on your face when you’re going up and enjoying it with your buddies,” Sorg said.
Another special rental the business offers is a snowmobile for children.
"We’re all about family fun. … When people want to go have fun, it’s hard to pack your kids on your snowmobile. But now (kids) can rent their own,” Sorg said.
Sorg, who calls himself a “motor head,” has spent his life loving power sports. Snowmobiling is his all-time favorite, saying it’s one of the best ways to spend time with his wife and children.
Sorg has been overwhelmed by the positive response he has gotten to his new business in the last two weeks. He has seen more customers and more social media followers than anticipated.
“The community has really supported us and we sure appreciate that. They’ve helped us get the word out,” Sorg said.
Xtreme Powersports is located at 1430 N. Holmes Ave. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those interested can visit their website or Facebook page or call 208-648-4200.