Preliminary lab test results on more than 100 dead ducks found south of Salmon indicate the birds may have died from a respiratory illness caused by a common fungus, Idaho Fish and Game reports.
The National Wildlife Health Center where several of the dead ducks were tested will conduct several more tests before issuing an exact cause of death. The additional tests could take up to another two weeks to complete.
Fish and Game said the respiratory illness is caused by a fungus commonly found in soil, dead vegetation, compost piles and moldy grains.
“While the number of dead ducks found seems to have slowed, (Fish and Game) continues to search the site, as well as surrounding areas for any additional mortality,” Mike Demick said in a news release. “Over 100 ducks, all mallards, have been found since (Fish and Game) received the initial report by a concerned resident Dec. 7. The ducks were found in a relatively small area, along an irrigation ditch just south of Salmon and nearby sloughs and ponds.”
Fish and Game advises waterfowl hunters in that area to avoid eating birds until the final test results are completed and released.