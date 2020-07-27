More Information

WHAT IS AN RTG?

Radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTGs) are ideal for space missions because they are compact, durable and reliable, providing continuous power over long periods of time. The current iteration, which will power the Perseverance Rover, is called a multi-mission radioisotope thermoelectric generator.

Radioisotope thermoelectric generators work by converting heat from the natural decay of radioisotope materials into electricity. The generators consist of two major elements: a heat source that contains plutonium-238 (Pu-238) and thermocouples. The thermocouples produce electricity based on the temperature differential between the hot side (Pu-238) and the cold side (RTG housing). This electricity production is based on a well-known scientific effect called the Seebeck effect.

The system has a design life of 17 years, but it can be expected to produce power much longer than that. The Radioisotope thermoelectric generators also provides a source of heat for the rover’s instruments and onboard systems in the cold environment of space. Thermocouples have no moving parts and have proved to be an amazingly reliable source of energy for space missions.

— Idaho National Laboratory