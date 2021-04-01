Visitors to Teton Canyon west of Driggs can expect to see smoke and experience possible delays while Forest Service firefighters conduct prescribed burns this afternoon (April 2).
The prescribed burn is part of the Teton Canyon Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project developed in collaboration with land management agencies, local landowners and others to reduce fuel density in the canyon.
“During active operations, firefighters will be along Ski Hill Road and smoke will be visible,” the Caribou-Targhee National Forest said in a news release. “For the safety of our firefighters, we ask individuals heading up the canyon to use caution and drive slowly, short delays may be possible.”
The goal of the burns is to benefit wildlife in the area by stimulating aspen and other plants depending on wildfires.
“Years of fire exclusion resulted in stands of dense mountain brush and timber and high loads of dead and down fuel,” said Deb Flowers, assistant fire management officer for the South Fork Zone. “By implementing prescribed fire under very specific conditions, we intend to reduce the future wildfire threat to adjacent private property, important infrastructure and municipal water supplies.”
The Caribou-Targhee said the “spring burn window” occurs between snowmelt and green-up allowing the best conditions for success.
“Fire managers will continue working in these areas as the snow recedes and more vegetation becomes available to burn. … Fire managers plan to continue prescribed fire operations later this year as conditions allow,” the Forest Service said.
For more information on the project and a map of specific areas to be burned, go to fs.usda.gov/detail/ctnf/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD899273 or call the Teton Basin Ranger District office at 208-354-2312.