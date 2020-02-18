A presentation on salmon and steelhead conservation sponsored by The Snake River cutthroats in Idaho Falls has been moved to another time and location.
The presentation planned by Eric Crawford, North Idaho Field Coordinator for Trout Unlimited, has been changed to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 (Tuesday) at the Shilo Inn Temple View/River View rooms. Originally the meeting was set to be held at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game office.
Crawford will be reviewing the current status of Idaho salmon and steelhead, the issues affecting their recovery and discuss opportunities for engagement.
“Idaho’s salmon and steelhead have a 400 to more than 800-mile journey from the ocean to their spawning streams in Idaho. They climb thousand’s of feet in elevation. In the process they need to negotiate eight dams on the Columbia and Snake Rivers,” The Snake River Cutthroats said in its announcement.