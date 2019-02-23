Got a perfect winter shot of a frosty bison or boiling hot pool? Yellowstone National Park wants photographers to show their stuff at its 10th Annual Winter Photo Festival.
The festival will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the West Yellowstone Visitor Information Center. Both amateur and professional photographers are asked to share their best shots of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem in winter.
During the festival, photographers will present digital images to those who attend.
“Presentations will be limited to either 25 images or five minutes, whichever comes first,” according to a Yellowstone National Park news release.
Photographers will be asked to narrate their presentations and provide tips on their photo techniques.
Photographers who wish to participate must register by 5 p.m. Thursday by contacting West District Naturalist Miriam Hornstein at 307-344-2803 or miriam_hornstein@nps.gov.
“While there are no prizes at the festival, photographers will be rewarded with accolades by all who attend,” the release said.
The event is sponsored by the National Park Service and the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center.