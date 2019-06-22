When nature calls along the river in Teton Valley, restroom visitors are in for an artistic treat.
Rather than crude or vulgar doodles that sometimes greet folks doing their outhouse business, Idaho Department of Fish and Game outhouses at three locations in the valley have bright, colorful wildlife murals painted on the inside.
The murals showcase the talents of two valley artists, Helen Seay of Driggs and Nicolette Maw of Victor.
“It definitely was my first time working on such a large-scale project,” Seay said. “But I knew that I could do it. … Overall it was easy, but time-consuming for me and my style of artwork. I get nit-picky and detail oriented. I had to at some point say ‘OK it’s done, time to quit.’”
The projects were commissioned by Friends of the Teton River and Teton Land Trust and supported financially by several other organizations. Fish and Game, which maintains the outhouses, is all in favor of the newly decorated stalls.
“Typical outhouse artwork is not usually a good thing for us,” said Darin Schneider, recreation site maintenance foreman for Fish and Game. “It takes a lot of time and money to fix vandalism problems and cover them up.”
Each outhouse is painted in a different outdoor scene. You’ll see trout, waterfowl, moose, an owl and iconic Teton area scenery.
“It’s definitely a pretty place to sit and ponder,” Seay said. She painted the murals at the Bates Bridge Access and Teton Creek restroom. Maw painted the mural at Harrops Bridge restroom.
“I love where we live and especially love our community involvement,” Maw said on her website. “I was thrilled when I was asked to be one of the artists to paint a restroom.”
Schneider said murals on outhouse walls aren’t a big expense to Fish and Game.
“With donations of time and money from our partners, the art projects cost the same as it would to simply paint them white again,” he said. “Our hope is that by adding some character to each toilet it will help cut down on the problems and give the users a more enjoyable experience.”
Seay said while she was painting the murals, she would sometimes be interrupted by people asking to use the bathroom.
“One person even thought I was a person living in the bathroom, which was hilarious,” she said.
The restrooms are maintained and installed by funds from Fish and Game, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, Teton Springs Foundation, Waterways Improvement Fund, Teton County, Friends of the Teton River, Teton Regional Land Trust, Community Foundation of Teton Valley and Dawn Banks Leadership Award.
For a short video clip of the inside of the Harrops Bridge restroom, go to artbyngm.com/fun-projects.html. For photos of Seay’s murals, go to helenseayart.com/murals.