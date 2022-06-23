This year’s Idaho Falls LGBTQ Pride festivities marks the 10th anniversary of Pride celebrations in Idaho Falls.
“Being 10 years of Pride here in Idaho Falls is an awesome thing,” said Kelly McCary, development director for Idaho Falls Pride. “Other cities in Idaho have not been able to have Pride 10 years running and this year is extra special.”
This year is extra special because the parade and festival are back this year after a two-year hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic, McCary said. The Idaho Falls Chukars are also hosting a second annual Pride night and they were the first baseball team in the Pioneer League, a partner of Major League Baseball, to host a Pride event last year.
The lineup for Idaho Falls Pride events this weekend are:
Chukars Pride Night
Melaleuca Field doors open at 6 p.m. Friday and the game starts at 7 p.m. The Chukars will wear special edition pride jerseys and guests can bring a non-perishable food item for the Community Food Basket to earn a free concessions voucher for a drink and a hot dog at the game.
Festival
The Pride festival runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Idaho Falls River Walk. McCary said there will be live music, family-friendly drag performances, a bouncy house, free snacks and water. The farmers market will also be open for people to buy food.
Parade
Parade participants will begin lining up at 9 a.m. and the parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Unitarian Universalist Church. The route goes around the River Walk to the Westbank and back to the festival.
Drag Show
A drag show is also scheduled at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Westbank Convention Center. Tickets are sold out and doors open at 7 p.m.