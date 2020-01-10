Principal Josh Wilson of Kennedy Elementary in Rexburg has confirmed to the Post Register that J.J. Vallow last attended school Sept. 23. On Sept. 24, Lori Vallow came to the school and disenrolled J.J., telling the school she planned to home-school him.
Prior to Sept. 24, J.J. attended school in Rexburg for approximately three weeks. His first day of school at Kennedy Elementary School was Sept. 3. Kennedy Elementary school year started Aug. 21.
According to Wilson, once a parent or guardian has disenrolled a student, the school no longer has responsibility for the situation. Wilson said the school saw no reason for concern regarding J.J.’s well-being at the time.
While Wilson declined to give a personal statement regarding J.J., he said Kennedy Elementary is “absolutely hoping for a positive outcome and hope J.J. is safe.”