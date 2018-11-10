The people who stood for office in Tuesday's election had different views on many important topics.
However, many of them shared doubts about building a new prison and a desire to instead focus on reducing the number of people incarcerated, despite disagreements on other issues.
"That's just more money down the drain," District 33 Republican senator-elect David Lent said of building a new prison during a debate last week. He said the state should spend more on drug treatment and mental health programs instead.
"We need to quit putting the money into (prisons) and put it into the things that will prevent this from happening," agreed his Democratic opponent Jerry Sehlke.
Idaho has the 13th-highest incarceration rate in the country, and 699 inmates are incarcerated in prisons in Texas prisons since there isn't enough room in this state's prisons. Whether to build a new prison and/or try to address prison overcrowding in other ways is likely to be one of the major issues facing the 2019 Legislature and incoming Gov. Brad Little.
And this is an issue where some more moderate Republicans such as Lent and more libertarian-leaning ones such as Idaho Falls Reps. Bryan Zollinger and Barbara Ehardt are on the same page. Zollinger plans to co-sponsor a bill in 2019 with Boise Democrat Rep. Ilana Rubel to eliminate mandatory minimum sentences for drug crimes.
Despite having lower crime rates, Idaho locks up more people per capita than any neighboring state, according to a recent study by the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy. As of early November, the state had 8,697 prison inmates. The prison population is expected to reach 9,000 by June 2019 and 10,000 by July 2021, the Idaho Press reported this summer.
The state Board of Correction voted in July to support a $500 million plan to build a new prison, as well as a new community re-entry center in northern Idaho, doubling the size of the Correctional Alternative Placement Program from 432 beds to 864, and expand the St. Anthony Work Camp by 100 beds by buying an old school. The Department of Correction also is asking for a 15 percent budget hike next year, not including the proposed new prison and expansion.
"We know this is a big request, so we are waiting until Idaho’s next governor is in office, so we can work with them as we chart a way forward," department spokesman Jeffrey Ray said in an email.
Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, said he is still studying the issue and doesn’t yet know whether he supports building a new prison. However, he said he hopes the state can put it off for a few years by looking at changing sentencing laws, reducing recidivism and keeping more state inmates at county jails.
“They claim that there’s quite a bit of space in many of our county facilities that could possibly be made available on a more long-term basis to our prison system,” Hill said. “I just think there’s some things we need to look at, at other possibilities, before we commit ourselves to a half-a-billion dollar bond. But at the same time, I am convinced in my talks with other law enforcement, as well as (Henry Atencio, head of the Department of Correction) and Patti Anne Lodge (chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary Committee) … we do have an overcrowding problem. And if we don’t address it, we’re going to have a number of consequences.”
If the state doesn't address the issue, Hill said, it could face both lawsuits from inmates and a higher chance of riots or disciplinary problems.
"We put our corrections officers in jeopardy when we have too much overcrowding," Hill said.
Zollinger said he has “mixed emotions,” and the state may need to expand its prison within the next five years or so anyway due to population growth. However, he said he wants to see more spending on other programs first.
“I think we need to invest more in rehabilitation before we invest in reincarceration,” Zollinger said. “So right now, I would be inclined to vote against it.”
Little wasn't available for an interview last week. He told Boise TV station KIVI a month ago he wants the state to do more to treat people with substance abuse and mental health problems.
“I’m not an advocate for releasing a lot of the prisoners, but we have to get the recidivism rate down,” Little said. “It’s not a good investment for society to put somebody into the penal system and then have them come out and even be a bigger threat to their communities.”
Rubel and Rep. Christy Perry, R-Nampa, who didn't run for re-election to the Legislature this year, have sponsored legislation for the past two sessions to get rid of mandatory minimum sentences for possession of larger amounts of drugs. Their bill, whose co-sponsors included Zollinger and Ehardt, passed the House 46-20 in 2018 but never got a vote in the Senate. A legislative committee that is studying criminal justice issues recommended last month that the state change its mandatory minimum laws.
Currently, possession of specified minimum amounts of most drugs falls under the state's trafficking statute and triggers mandatory sentences. Possession of 1 to 5 pounds of marijuana or between 25 and 50 plants triggers a mandatory minimum of at least a year in prison, while possession of between an ounce and 200 grams of cocaine or meth, or of between 2 and 7 grams of heroin, means a mandatory minimum of at least three years.
Supporters of getting rid of mandatory minimums point to cases where someone who was a drug addict or not a major dealer was caught with enough drugs to trigger these long sentences. However, many prosecutors and police oppose changing the law. Testifying against the bill at a legislative hearing in March, Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Clark said there are “outliers” but that getting rid of mandatory minimums would “be a windfall in favor of drug dealers, and it will make our communities less safe.”
“The trafficking statutes are to prevent dealers, and to prevent dealers from moving large quantities,” he said.
Zollinger said the supporters plan to put together numbers showing the bill's potential impact, talk to senators and find individual prosecutors who support it. Lodge is the co-chairwoman of the Criminal Justice Reinvestment Oversight Committee, and Zollinger said he hopes the committee’s decision to back relaxing mandatory minimums means the bill has a better chance of becoming law.
“I think that’s going to put some pressure on the Senate,” he said.