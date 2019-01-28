BOISE — According to the new head of the Idaho Department of Correction, Josh Tewalt, the department faces three major obstacles in 2019: Understaffing, over-capacity prisons, and issues with community supervision.
Tewalt reviewed these challenges in an informational presentation at a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Monday afternoon.
STAFFING
Tewalt said corrections staff saw high turnover rates in 2018. In probation and parole, turnover was 17 percent, while in the state's prison facilities, turnover was 18 percent. Other areas saw even higher rates, he said. The low staffing results in extra overtime and an exhausted staff.
Low compensation is one reason for the high turnover rate, he said, but it is not the only factor. Tewalt said given the stressors that come with many corrections jobs, many employees don't have the tolerance threshold for the work.
"You take an already difficult work environment, and you make it that much tougher for folks to try to manage that population," Tewalt said.
Gov. Brad Little has recommended measures to increase starting pay for corrections staff to make compensation more competitive, Tewalt said. Aside from that, he said addressing the tolerance threshold will be a major focus for 2019.
PRISON CAPACITY
As lawmakers prepare to consider a possible proposal for a $500 million prison expansion, Tewalt reported that the state is in need of more than 1,300 beds to match the current number of inmates filling up Idaho's facilities.
Tewalt noted that Little's support for prison improvements in his budget recommendation will make the employees' lives much easier — specifically his support for additional staff and electronic monitoring equipment.
"When you're underwater, those two things look like a life raft," Tewalt said.
Tewalt said he is expecting around 400 beds to add to Idaho's total with a Twin Falls re-entry facility opening this year, along with a $7.4 million St. Anthony Work Camp expansion and a $12.2 million north Idaho re-entry center Little supported in his budget recommendation. But he said those 400 beds still aren't enough to meet the need.
He hopes to start reducing the number of inmates in Idaho prisons by limiting the number of repeat offenders, which make up the vast majority of inmates in the prisons. Tewalt said he can't look at the level of repeat offenders in the state and believe that Idaho's system has nothing to do with why they're there.
COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
At least 200 occupied beds in Idaho's prisons are filled with people waiting to receive treatment, Tewalt said. Another one of Tewalt's priorities is to improve the state's community supervision system, as he said that will have a huge impact on public safety.
"True public safety happens when we can affect behavior," Tewalt said.
Tewalt hopes to keep the people on community supervision engaged in the process of their own treatment and recovery. He said it is important to maintain an appropriate level of supervision. Giving too much supervision to a low-risk client could actually make things worse, he said.