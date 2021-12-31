There’s always an element of risk and trepidation when starting a new business. However, entrepreneurs in Idaho Falls have not been intimidated from opening new businesses from the impact of COVID-19 and its various mutations during the past two years.
According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau new businesses in Bonneville County increased 3.9 percent in 2020. Data from the Census Bureau also has shown a record increase in new business applications across the nation during the past two years reversing a 40-year downward trend in business startups.
Chris Parrett and his two partners, Brianne Clark and Dalin Bernard opened Prepp’d, a pre-made meal service, on July 4, 2020.
While they were confident with their business plan, opening in the midst of the pandemic was a cause for concern.
“We had a good idea that people wanted our product and that there was a need for it but there was, absolutely, a fear that the pandemic would make it difficult or hard to launch the company,” Parrett said.
“I would say that anytime you open a business it’s intimidating,” he continued, “but right now I think people see opportunity or they realize that right now people have to make opportunity. I feel that a lot of people who are starting their own business maybe as a result of a loss of job or other lost opportunity or because of this is the right time to do it.”
Parrett said that he and his partners saw a personal need for a healthy meal service and then translated that into a business.
“I think when people launch businesses fundamentally it’s because they’ve identified a need. If you have a need and somebody else has a need most likely more than just the two of you have a need,” Parrett said of how the idea for Prepp’d originated.
Opening a new business can be a calculated gamble or a leap of faith, or both for entrepreneurs anytime without the additional economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the viral mutations that have followed along with concurrent labor shortages and supply chain issues.
For one family it was literally a leap of faith when they opened “Born Again Bookstore.”
Melissa Anderson said that she and her husband, Tony, had been contemplating opening a Christian bookstore for almost some time.
“We’ve been thinking about if for about 6 years,” Melissa said, “and then this past year my husband said, ‘God wants us to do this and we need to do it now.’”
Melissa said that she harbored reservations about opening a new business in the current economic climate.
“Businesses are closing, not opening, right now but we just felt it was something we were supposed to do,” she said.
“It is just an amazing community of believers coming out to support this mission that we’re on,” Anderson said.
The Andersons may be on to something. According to the U.S. Census bureau reported that 6 percent of retail sales by book type were religious books in 2017.
The store opened Dec. 4 and is open three days a week from 3-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday.
Duck Donuts opened in May and for Bonnie Wetsel and her husband, Wyatt, the decision to open was based on opportunity.
“Well, we didn’t necessarily take the pandemic in to the equation,” Bonnie Wetsel said.
“We just came across it actually and loved the location that was available, and we looked at that as a great opportunity. The community has rallied around us and supported us and it’s been good,” she said.
Duck Donuts is a franchise donut and dessert shop that originated in Duck, North Carolina.
While Wetsel and her husband did not have any prior restaurant or franchise experience they previously had operated a used-car dealership and a property management company.
“It was a steep learning curve,” Wetsel said of their initial experience but they are now in the process of opening a second location in Twin Falls.
They have not experienced any employee shortages but have had problems with food shortages and supply chain issues, Wetsel said.
Marco Assirelli and his wife, Flamenia, opened Mama Fla Authentic Italian Cuisine the last week in September of 2021.
The Assirellis moved to Idaho Falls from Rome, Italy, in 2019 for his business and Flamenia began a catering business and also selling sauces, fresh pasta and frozen lasagna on Saturday’s at the Idaho Falls Farmer’s Market during the summer.
Prior to their marriage, when Marco was single he had run a restaurant in Rome as a second business.
According to Marco they were not planning on opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant but when a location on the riverfront opened up they decided to make the move.
“We started to make the farmers market all the summer and we were thinking just to make only catering, it was much easier,” he said describing how they came to open the restaurant. “Then the opportunity of the location has changed our ideas and so we started again a restaurant, because I had a restaurant in Rome always has a second business, but the opportunity has been the location.”