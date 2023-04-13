Progrexion Teleservices Inc., a credit repair firm with two locations in downtown Rexburg, notified its Idaho employees on April 5 that the business was closing, resulting in immediate layoffs. The Idaho Department of Labor held a rapid response event on Wednesday to help former Progrexion employees access unemployment services and find new work opportunities.
“What they told me is that about 150 were laid off in Idaho, 847 total in all the states (where Progrexion operated),” said Windy Hahn, manager of the Idaho Department of Labor.
The situation was unusual because none of the workers had advance notice that they would lose their jobs. In 2019, Progrexion had about 1,200 total employees, according to court documents.
“We do these kind of meetings at every company closure,” said Anna Thomas, unemployment navigator for the Idaho Department of Labor. “This one was kind of a different one because we were not made aware, nor the employees — nobody knew about it. It was kind of a fast acting one that they had to put together really quick to … inform them of the services we have to offer.”
Josh Vang had worked at Progrexion almost four years.
“I liked it a lot. I had a lot of fun — great people to work with (and) great management,” he said. “I was just sad that it ended the way it did, kind of abruptly, I guess. You just weren’t really expecting it.”
Employees earned between $30 and $50 an hour with commission, depending on the time of year, Vang said. Now, as a father, he is concerned about providing for his family. Fortunately, his wife just obtained a job.
“It’s going to work out. I’m finishing up school too,” he said.
The closure is the result of the lawsuit filed by the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection against Progrexion Marketing, PGX Holdings, Progrexion Teleservices, eFolks, creditrepair.com and attorney John Heath, doing business as Lexington Law, on May 2, 2019.
After nearly four years in the courts, Utah District Judge Bruce Jenkins ruled March 10, that “the defendants violated the Telemarketing Sales Rule by charging advance fees to consumers,” according to the Consumer Data Industry Association website.
In the lawsuit, the bureau argued that “Heath and Progrexion are subject to the Telemarketing Sales Rule because they provide services represented to remove derogatory information from, or improve, a person's credit history, credit record, or credit rating.”
In an April 5 email to company employees announcing the layoffs, Progrexion Chief Executive Officer Mike DeVico wrote, “The layoffs are required due to a court ruling … which fundamentally eliminates the ability to conduct business in the manner which Progrexion Teleservices, Inc., has operated. We were able to obtain a temporary stay from the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, but that stay was eliminated on April 4, 2023.”
The company did not notify its employees that they would be let go 60 days in advance, because it believed it had secured additional funding to continue operation. However, that fell through because of the ruling, the email said.
At the Zoom meeting where Progrexion employees were informed they were being let go, they were also told they would not receive severance pay and should file for unemployment assistance, said Nathan Martin, an outfacing credit agent with the company.
Martin said he was aware that the company was facing a pending lawsuit.
“But I didn’t expect Rome to disappear practically overnight,” he said. “… We’re the largest credit repair company in the nation. Well, they were No. 1 and No. 2 — creditrepair.com and Lexington Law firm.”
He wishes the company had better prepared for the possibility of layoffs.
“How the company as a whole handled the situation, many people are disappointed with,” Martin said.
The Idaho Falls Progrexion office closed last fall.
