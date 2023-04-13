Progrexion closes its doors in Rexburg
Buy Now

Employees at Progrexion's business in Rexburg were let go after a Utah District Judge ruled the company's teleservices operating model violated the Telemarketing Sales Rule.

 David Pace / Standard Journal

Progrexion Teleservices Inc., a credit repair firm with two locations in downtown Rexburg, notified its Idaho employees on April 5 that the business was closing, resulting in immediate layoffs. The Idaho Department of Labor held a rapid response event on Wednesday to help former Progrexion employees access unemployment services and find new work opportunities.

“What they told me is that about 150 were laid off in Idaho, 847 total in all the states (where Progrexion operated),” said Windy Hahn, manager of the Idaho Department of Labor.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.