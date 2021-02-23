Idaho Fish and Game announced that its Project WILD program to train educators and teachers on ecological lessons to teach youngsters will not host in-person workshops until late summer or fall.
Instead, Project WILD will offer three online courses that are “self-paced” with a completion deadline of May 10.
The program offers three classes. The first is Idaho Ecosystems with WET, WILD and Project Learning Tree – exploring the environment through the lens of Idaho ecosystems. This class is “a sampler” of three programs. Go to idahoforests.org to sign up for this course.
The second is WILD about Turkeys – studying wild turkeys through a Google Sites Platform, including making a turkey call.
The third class is WILD about Wild Cats which studies the wild cats of Idaho. Go to register-ed.com/programs/idaho/187-project-wild-workshops to sign up for the second and third offerings.
Each course includes a registration fee and extra fees for those wanting college credits.
For more information on these courses, contact Lori Adams at (208) 863-3236.