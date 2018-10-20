As Idahoans head to the polls this November, they'll weigh an initiative that would reauthorize betting terminals at Idaho race tracks.
Proposition 1 — which authorizes the use of historical horse racing terminals at several Idaho race tracks with live or simulcast racing — received enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot in July.
Voting "yes" on the ballot measure would reauthorize the use of the betting terminals at Idaho race tracks. A "no" vote would make no change to Idaho's current law.
Supporters of Proposition 1 — also known as the campaign to Save Idaho Horse Racing — have insisted the initiative's proposal of legalizing historical horse racing terminals is about the Idaho heritage of horse racing. Opponents, mainly a coalition called Idaho United Against Prop 1, say the initiative is only legalized, non-reservation gambling by another name — and passing Prop 1 would allow those betting terminals to proliferate across the state, unchecked.
Both campaigns have proved their willingness to spend millions to win. The Committee to Save Idaho Horse Racing and Idaho United Against Prop 1 have outraised any individual campaign in Idaho's November election, so far. In the most recent campaign finance reports released Oct. 10, the Committee to Save Idaho Horse Racing reported raising $2.07 million since the May primary — all of it from Treasure Valley Racing LLC, operators of the now-closed Les Bois Park racetrack near Boise. Idaho United Against Prop 1 raised $2.7 million, mostly from the Coeur d'Alene Tribe.
"A live horse racing industry is good for our economy, good for putting people to work, and it’s good for public schools," Save Idaho Horse Racing spokesman Todd Dvorak said during an Aug. 23 meeting with the Idaho Press editorial board.
Opponents disagree.
“It’s not the best type of jobs we want in our community,” said Ken Andrus, chairman of Idaho United Against Prop 1. “I don’t think the people of Idaho need to prop up a failing industry.”
What are historical horse racing terminals?
Historical horse racing terminals include a tiny screen that shows a few seconds of the end of a randomly selected past horse race, as reels spin, bells ring, and bettors win or lose. The machines also are called “instant racing” machines and have helped other states revitalize their horse racetracks.
The Idaho Legislature repealed the measure in 2015 after seeing the machines and their similarity to slot machines.
Les Bois Park, which has been shuttered since lawmakers repealed their short-lived authorization for the betting machines in 2015, long has been Idaho’s biggest horse-racing venue, though other, smaller tracks also host some racing around the state, some of them at county fairgrounds. Les Bois installed 200 of the betting machines, the highest number in the state, after lawmakers legalized them.
The initiative doesn’t apply only to Les Bois, however. It would allow unlimited numbers of the machines at one location in each of Idaho’s 44 counties that hosts eight days or more of live horse racing. It also would allow unlimited numbers of the machines at the Greyhound Park in Post Falls, a former dog-racing track that never hosted horse racing, but was grandfathered in as an off-track location for wagering on simulcasts of races when lawmakers repealed authorization for dog racing in 1996 out of concern over abuse of the dogs at the track.
Former Gov. Phil Batt previously denied the Coeur d'Alene Tribe's request to build a casino on the Greyhound Park site, where they historically had gatherings. Tribes can only build casinos off the reservation with approval from the governor. At the time, Batt said gaming should stay on the reservation. If Proposition 1 passes, privately owned historical horse racing terminals at Greyhound Park could compete with the casino the tribe eventually built more than 30 miles away on its reservation.
"I didn’t write that part of the petition," current Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter said in reference to the inclusion of Greyhound Park in the initiative. "Would I have? I would have had to take a good hard look at it."
Dvorak said the tribe already was competing with the Northern Quest Casino 40 miles away in Spokane.
“We live in America," Dvorak said. "Competition is a healthy thing. I think what we find irritating is that the tribe is spending money to tell people that gaming is bad. A lot of money.”
Where does the money go?
Les Bois Park is on land owned by Ada County at the Western Idaho Fairgrounds. John Sheldon, president of Treasure Valley Racing, said the company has a five-year lease that runs out in 2020, and it continues to pay $75,000 annual lease payments to the county and maintain the buildings and grounds, though it’s now generating no revenue.
The ballot language and the parimutuel betting system used by the historical horse racing machines indicate a clear breakdown of the funds. Roughly 90 percent of bets placed on the machines at tracks like Les Bois go to the winners. After that, 1 percent goes to the Idaho Racing Commission, which then further divvies up that revenue to schools, breeding programs, operational costs and bolstering the purses for other small tracks across the state. The remaining percentage goes to the track operators — in Les Bois' case, Treasure Valley Racing.
In 2015, $88 million in bets were placed through historical horse racing terminals at Les Bois alone, according to the Idaho State Racing Commission's 2015 annual report. Roughly $82 million was returned to betters. The Idaho Racing Commission got $443,000, Treasure Valley Racing received $4.5 million — which covers general operational costs and expenses, race purses, taxes, staff salaries and more — and $443,000 went to the Idaho school fund.
In September, Treasure Valley Racing co-owners Robert Rebholtz Jr., John Sheldon, Harry Bettis, Larry Williams and Linda Yanke announced they had started and donated $100,000 to a new charitable foundation — and pledged to donate all future profits from the Les Bois and their historical horse racing betting terminals to the charity.
“Every dime of net income — the money that comes in, minus salaries, race purses, annual track operations, and maintenance expenses — will be solely given to charities, no ifs, ands or buts," said co-owner Rebholtz.
Part of the initial funding will go to help injured Idaho jockey Nikeela Black and her family, Rebholtz said; she was seriously injured in an accident while racing in Blackfoot this summer. Going forward, the foundation would support scholarships for Idaho college students studying ag, animal science or equine studies; 4-H, FFA, horse and other rural economic and education programs; rural nonprofits that provide education, health and social services; and rural families in need, with a preference for those injured in equine or agriculture-related activities.
Andrus, the campaign chairman of Idaho United Against Prop 1, said Treasure Valley Racing’s charitable promises were irrelevant to the decision before Idaho voters.
“The public is voting on the ballot language as it is written,” Andrus said. “They wrote the language and they didn’t write that in it, so it’s irrelevant and we can’t count on it.”
Endorsements and advertisements
Since the Campaign to Save Idaho Horse Racing's petition received enough signatures to become Proposition 1 on the November ballot, high-profile endorsements began rolling in.
Otter said he and his wife, first lady Lori Otter, were among the first to sign the petition to get the initiative on the ballot as Proposition 1 in hopes it would rejuvenate Idaho's "diminished" live horse racing industry.
"Fewer race days and vacant tracks are bad for all of us, not just those who run horses," Otter said during an Oct. 11 press conference announcing his endorsement. "Generations of Idahoans have a direct connection to the horse industry."
State Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, and Boise Mayor Dave Bieter echoed this endorsement at the same press conference.
Treasure Valley Racing and other supporters of Prop 1 have insisted the ban of the machines took away jobs and industry, hurting the horse racing community and local economies, particularly where tracks like Les Bois have closed.
Ernie Stensgar, chairman of the Coeur d’Alene Tribal Council and treasurer for Idaho United Against Prop 1, said in an Oct. 10 op-ed for the Idaho Press the tribe's opposition was about protecting their way of life.
“Idaho’s past experiment with instant racing contrasts sharply with 20 years of limited Indian gaming which is highly regulated through federal, state and tribal law," Stensgar wrote. "Indian gaming has allowed the Coeur d’Alene Tribe to firmly establish our self-reliance, provide jobs and fund programs, creating a better place to live for our people and we have shared those benefits with many others.”
Idaho United Against Prop 1 has several high-profile members of their own, including A.J. Balukoff, Boise businessman and former Democratic candidate for governor; Doyle Beck, an Idaho Falls businessman and GOP activist; Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg; Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney Barry McHugh; and state Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene.
In a Sept. 12 op-ed in the Idaho Press, Garden City Mayor John Evans urged voters not to make the "same mistake."
"If Prop 1 passes, Garden City — home to the now defunct Les Bois Park — will flip the power switch on the over 200 gambling machines collecting dust here in our backyard, with no limit on future expansion," Evans wrote. "There’s no question Les Bois Park was once home to family-fun horse racing, but all that changed in 2014 when Les Bois’ Turf Club was transformed into a Nevada-style casino."
Betsy Z. Russell contributed to this story.