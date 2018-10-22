Todd Devries and Pamela Mayes knocked on their first door. A young woman answered, and Devries started to tell her about Proposition 2.
She said she had just registered to vote, and this would be her first election. She listened to Devries’ and Mayes’ pro-Medicaid expansion pitch, then said she needed to study the issue more before deciding how to vote.
“She was a maybe, but I think she’ll be a ‘Yes,’” Devries said as he entered the woman’s information into the app the Idahoans for Healthcare volunteers use to keep track of the views of the people they have talked to.
They continued down 11th Street. At the second house, the residents were sitting in a car parked at the curb. They took off when they saw Devries and Mayes walk up to the door. The third house, similarly, seemed at first like it was going to be a bust, nobody was home.
As Devries and Mayes looked for a spot to leave their pamphlets, a woman walked up — the owner’s sister, stopping by to feed the cat. Devries started to explain what Proposition 2 was.
“We already are (voting ‘Yes’),” the woman said.
Devries and Mayes are two of the more than 1,000 volunteers throughout Idaho who plan to spend the coming weeks knocking on doors, making phone calls, writing letters to their local papers and pushing to get people to vote for Proposition 2 on Nov. 6.
The measure, to expand Medicaid to everyone making up to 138 percent of the poverty level, would extend coverage to the estimated 51,000 to 62,000 people in the “Medicaid gap” who don’t qualify for traditional Medicaid but are too poor to qualify for subsidized insurance through Your Health Idaho.
Expansion has been more popular than not in most polls, and the supporters also have a large financial lead. Idahoans for Healthcare raised more than $500,000 from late May to Sept. 30, compared to $29,000 for the Work Not Obamacare PAC that has been formed to oppose expansion. Supporters also are advertising on TV and elsewhere.
However, Luke Mayville isn’t taking any chances.
“We are going to travel to every corner of the state,” said Mayville, a Sandpoint resident and the driving force behind the expansion campaign. “We are going to relentlessly work to get our message out to every voter.”
Mayville said most people the canvassers have talked to support expansion, not only in cities but in typically more conservative rural Idaho, possibly because Medicaid expansion would bring more money to some of Idaho’s struggling rural hospitals.
“These hospitals are vital to the communities,” Mayville said. “There’s a chance that if you lose the hospital, you lose the community.”
Mayville and the dark green RV with “Vote Yes for Medicaid” written on the side in which he has been traveling the state were in Idaho Falls on Thursday to help local volunteers. About a dozen of them gathered at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, where Mayville asked the volunteers why they were getting involved. A couple of people shared their own experiences with being uninsured.
“Tell a story,” Mayville said. “We know that that’s what works. Especially your personal story.”
Then, Mayville told his. His mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2010. She had “one of these junk insurance plans that used to (be common) in Idaho,” and ended up with $30,000 in out-of-pocket costs. Mayville said she would have lost her house had the state not created the Your Health Idaho exchange in 2013, which allowed her to purchase better insurance.
One thing Prop 2 supporters have to combat, Mayville said, is that even people who agree with them are sometimes cynical about their own ability to change things. He said he hopes their effort, even if it fails, restores people’s faith in democracy.
“They know about these things, but they don’t really believe they can reshape the rules that govern their lives (or) reshape our health care system,” Mayville said.
Devries qualifies for Medicare because he is blind, but he would likely be in the “gap” if he didn’t. Years ago, he had private insurance which he lost when he went back to graduate school. One day, he was hiking near the Palisades Reservoir when he tripped over a rock, tearing a gash in his shin that didn’t heal properly. He went to get it looked at but decided not to do anything when the doctor asked for $600.
“It got me thinking how when you have insurance it’s part of the air you breathe,” Devries said. “You don’t think about it. They take it out of your check, you don’t pay taxes on it. When you don’t have it, it’s like this huge worry ball in your gut, and when I learned about this Medicaid expansion I was like, well yeah, let’s do it.”
Dennis Sutton lost his coverage in 2002 when he switched from a corporate job to self-employment as a consultant. With two hip replacements and diabetes, no one wanted to insure him.
“No insurance companies at that time would touch me with anything, other than an account that cost so much I couldn’t afford it,” Sutton said.
Without regular care, Sutton’s health got worse. He turned 65 in 2012 and got on Medicare. Soon after, he needed multiple surgeries.
“Medicare saved my life, literally,” he said.
Sutton has been involved in local Democratic politics for years and is currently the Legislative District 33 chairman.
“I’ve spent more time on 1099s than I have on W2s,” Sutton said. “I should be in the other camp, but I can’t justify predatory capitalism. If our economic engine doesn’t result in everybody having a better life, what’s the point?”
Claudia Pine has never been that involved in party politics, but she has worked to support specific issues before. For example, she helped to start a campus organic farm when she was working at the University of Idaho. That’s why she likes working for Idahoans for Healthcare — she views it as trying to solve a specific problem.
“That’s why I’m part of this,” said Pine, who is Idahoans for Healthcare’s eastern Idaho organizer and one of its few paid staffers. “I’m not part of a political campaign.”
Democratic lawmakers have always supported expansion while Republicans have been divided. The Legislature, which has a Republican super-majority, has declined either to expand Medicaid or to pass the compromise proposals Gov. C.L. “Butch” has proposed. A few Republican lawmakers have come out in favor of Proposition 2, but most either oppose it or are declining to take a stand. GOP gubernatorial candidate Brad Little is one of the latter, although he has said he will implement the expansion if it passes.
A poll of 606 Idahoans conducted in late June and early July showed 70 percent support for expansion. Ninety percent of Democrats backed it, as did 75 percent of independents and even 59 percent of Republicans. Pine said their group is mixed politically — there are Republicans, Democrats and independents among the volunteers.
“We get ... support from a lot of people,” Pine said. “People who have hugged us, people who say we’ve needed to do this for years.”