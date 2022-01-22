Proposed education budget garners support from lawmakers and education groups

Gov. Brad Little’s proposed education budget is one of the largest increases in education funding Idaho has ever seen, and several lawmakers and educators are pleased to see the investments that may soon be coming to Idaho.
“I applaud Gov. Little for his support in public education,” said Geoffery Thomas, a former Madison School District 321 superintendent. “What he proposed is certainly encouraging.”
Little’s budget increases Idaho’s public schools General Fund by approximately $300 million, an 11% increase over last year. A large portion of the budget increase gives more benefits to teachers, who will be receiving a 10% bump in their wages.
Teachers working in the current year also would receive a $1,000 bonus to reflect the increased workload they’ve had because of the pandemic.
The most important benefit for teachers is the budget’s increase in the state’s contribution for health insurance premiums, Thomas said.
Thomas was Madison’s superintendent for 20 years and is now a consultant for RISE Education Partnership in Boise, a nonprofit that advocates for education funding and seeks to improve education through policy changes, according to the group’s website.
The plan increases Idaho’s ongoing contribution for teacher health insurance premiums by approximately $4,000 per teacher and classified staff, which totals $105 million of the proposed budget. This will allow school districts to have the resources necessary to expand family coverage for their staff.
“All of us face very high health insurance premiums, so that alone is going to be very beneficial for not just this year, but down the road,” Thomas said.
Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, agreed with Thomas. Lent said he was happy to see the health care plan because of how much educators will save, which he said could be several hundred dollars per month for some teachers.
“They have had such a hard couple of years,” Lent said. “Thank goodness we’re able to do something and we have the money for it. They’re just a great group of professionals to do it for.”
Little’s proposed budget also allocates $47 million in literacy programs, which school districts could use toward full-day kindergarten or reading coaches.
“We just want to get reading scores up for all these kids and that’s been a big goal of mine,” Little said during a Jan. 14 press conference in Idaho Falls. “This is the first time we’ve had the resources to really get over the line.”
Lent said he’s confident the Legislature will pass a bill that funds optional full-day kindergarten. On Monday, Idaho State Department of Education Superintendent Sherri Ybarra pitched a budget to lawmakers which included optional full-day kindergarten for at-risk students.
Ybarra’s overall education budget, submitted Sept. 1, is less than Little’s proposal, at an overall 8.1% increase in state general funds for K-12 public schools next year compared to Little’s 11%. The differences between their budgets are relatively minor, she told legislators Monday.
The future of full-day kindergarten is still up in the air for many within the House and Senate with people having different ideas for how it should look, said Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls. She said she prefers Ybarra’s approach for at-risk students.
“There’s a lot of policy conversations that need to happen within the House and Senate education committees before we can set the budget,” Horman said.
Some people within the state are hoping for more. Reclaim Idaho, the nonpartisan organization that launched the successful ballot initiative to expand Medicaid, is proposing another voter initiative called the Quality Education Act. The initiative would invest $100 million more into the public schools general fund than Little’s proposed budget and just under $1 billion more over the next five years.
“The governor’s proposal is a significant step forward but only a step,” said Luke Mayville, Reclaim Idaho president. “We have a great distance to go if we want to give our kids the quality education they deserve.”
Mayville referenced the National Education Association’s report of Idaho ranking last in all states in education funding and said the state likely will remain at that ranking even with Little’s proposed budget.
The Quality Education Act proposes a tax increase for corporations and the wealthiest Idahoans for funding, according to Reclaim Idaho’s website. The initiative does not raise taxes on anyone making under $250,000 per year and married couples would pay new taxes only on the income they earn above $500,000.
A 2021 report from the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy showed the average annual salary for Idaho teachers decreased from $55,000 in 2009 to $53,000 in 2019 while the cost of living has increased. The report found Idaho rent prices have increased by 32% from June 2020 to June 2021, with average rents going from $888 in June 2020 to $1,091 in June 2021.
Mayville said Little’s proposed increased wages for teachers is not enough to catch up from the wage decreases they’ve seen over the last decade and would still lag behind surrounding states’ average teacher salaries including those in Wyoming, Oregon and Washington.
“We’re currently seeing a crisis level teacher shortage where so many of our teachers are leaving the profession or they’re leaving the state to teach in another state,” Mayville said.
Thomas said he understands why a group such as Reclaim Idaho is asking for a larger investment in education and said it would be wonderful if the Legislature exceeded Little’s request.
“Every dollar invested in children is a good investment because they are our future,” Thomas said.
Little also is proposing $50 million in Empowering Parents Grants for more than 18,000 Idaho families and 46,000 students. The program would help families pay for education expenses including computers, tutoring and internet. Horman said she was excited to see the program continue to help students who may be struggling in school due to their socioeconomic status.
Mayville said while he certainly feels the grant program is essential for families, he doesn’t view it as a public education investment and would rather see the $50 million be spent somewhere else while also keeping the program as Little proposed.
“That money doesn’t go directly into strengthening our public school system,” Mayville said.
Additionally, higher education also would receive an increase in funding, specifically toward career and technical education. Universities would receive a 7.1% budget increase and community colleges’ budgets would increase by 4.8%. Another $10 million would allow school districts to develop career and technical education programs and $50 million from the American Rescue Plan would be invested in job training and apprenticeships.
The final education budget will be set by the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee and then must pass in both the House and the Senate and be signed by the governor to become law.