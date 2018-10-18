A proposed rule from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services would force drug companies to show the cost of their prescriptions in television ads.
Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced the rule Monday as part of a blueprint plan from President Donald Trump to help lower the cost of prescription drugs for patients. HHS regional director John Graham explained that the federal government has always been given the ability to make sure consumers receive the information they need from drug commercials.
“The advertising has to show the side effects, but the biggest side effect can be on your wallet and they don’t have to disclose that,” Graham said.
In their proposed regulation, HHS said that the lack of clear prices for consumers meant that the drug market did not operate like other commodities and made it tougher for prices to be driven down by the market. The hope was that listing prices in commercials would help combat the rising cost of Medicare payments and drug costs.
The proposed rule would require that any drug paid for by Medicare with a list price greater than $35 a month would be required to display that price on screen during their television advertisement. The actual amount that patients pay can vary widely from that price point depending on their insurance coverage as well as the rebates and providers available to them, but Graham said the approximate “sticker price” was still valuable for patients to have.
“The point is that you have an anchor price that you can use to be informed when you talk to your doctor or your pharmacist,” he said.
The New York Times reported Monday that the chief lobby for the drug industry, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, announced that its 33 members would make prices easier to find on their websites and use the television ads to direct customers online to find that information.
Azar told the Times that this was “a small step in the right direction,” but that voluntary action was not enough.
Many widely advertised drugs have list prices far above the $35 mark for disclosing the drug prices. The arthritis drug Humira is the most expensive common prescription drug in Idaho, with a monthly dose costing more than $4,800 at Idaho Falls pharmacies.
HHS and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will be accepting public comments about the proposed rule, including the cutoff point for advertisers and whether the rule should expand to other forms of drug advertisement such as TV ads, until Dec. 17. The agency plans to enact the new rules soon after getting those comments and finalizing its rules.