A Jefferson County prosecutor has reviewed the actions of three Idaho Falls Police Department officers who shot a man after he pulled out a gun in October. Prosecuting Attorney Paul G. Butikofer found that no criminal act was committed by the officers.
“After reviewing the evidence and relevant law, it is my opinion that the evidence does not support the conclusion that any of the abovementioned officers committed a criminal act,” wrote Butikofer.
On October 18, Idaho Falls officers responded to a 911 call concerning a suicidal male with a firearm. The Post Register reviewed the body camera and police vehicle footage from that night. In videos, police can be seen repeatedly attempting to engage Malachii “Mac” Alexander Crane, also known as Phillip Rudd, who was sitting in the driver seat of a vehicle parked in the area of 25th Street and Higbee Avenue. They asked him many times to open the window.
Idaho Falls Chief of Police Bryan Johnson said the officers were unwilling to let Crane leave the scene or leave the scene themselves until they had confirmed he was not intoxicated and not a danger to himself or others.
“We just want to talk to you. Your friend said that you were having a bad day,” one officer can be heard saying in the footage.
“I know you’re going through a rough time, man. It’s not worth it,” another says.
Crane ignored the officers and refused to engage with them. At one point, Crane did confirm through the window that he had a firearm. After 15 minutes of attempted engagement, an officer let Crane know they were going to break his passenger window with a baton so they could check on him. As an officer breaks the window, Crane can be seen raising his gun. His gun made an arching motion as he drew it from behind his back toward his own head. As it was arched, it was pointed in the direction of the officers. Three officers fired their weapon.
The three officers who fired were Sgt. Jed Lewis and officers Corey Sato and Stetson Belnap. Johnson noted it all happened very quickly. The time from when Crane drew his gun to the time officers ceased firing was four seconds. A total of 17 shots were shot by the three officers. One shot was fired by Crane’s gun. Crane’s bullet grazed his own forehead.
After firing, the officers removed Crane from the car, searched his person and put him in handcuffs. First responders began life-saving care, and Crane was taken to Eastern Idaho Medical Center. At EIRMC, Crane was pronounced dead.
The incident was reviewed not just by the prosecutor, but by an internal review committee as well. The committee included members of law enforcement, as well as two civilians unconnected to the police department.
The committee had three recommendations for the department. The first was better use of body cameras. During the incident, four body cameras and four vehicle cameras were utilized. Cameras were on at all times. However, the responding Sergeant had left his charging in his office and another officer did not turn his on right away. The second recommendation was that the department standardize the number of extra rounds carried by officers. The final recommendation was that the department run more scenario-based training in order to prepare for similar events in the future.
Crane’s wife also reviewed the footage this week and, according to Johnson, did not voice any complaints with how the situation was handled.
The three officers involved in the shooting returned to their positions in February.