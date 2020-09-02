Special Prosecutor Rob Wood has motioned for Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow be tried jointly, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The state has requested a hearing on the matter.
Wood wrote the cases should be joined “based on the fact the charges against the Defendant and the Co-defendant allege they participated in the same act or series of acts and conspired to commit the alleged acts or series of acts.”
Wood is the prosecuting attorney for both cases. In the accompanying memorandum in support of this motion, Wood listed multiple cases that set a precedent for joining the two cases.
Married couple Daybell and Vallow face felony charges relating to the cover-up of the deaths of Vallow’s children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow. Both face two counts for the conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Daybell is facing two additional felony charges for the destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Each count carries a punishment of “up to five years imprisonment and/or up to a $10,000 fine.”
Wood said, due to the overlap, it would be both more efficient and beneficial for witnesses and victims to only have to go through a single trial.
“In the case before this court, the Daybells are both charged with the same crimes of Conspiracy to Commit Destruction, Alteration or Concealment of Evidence. Chad Daybell’s further charges ... are the resulting and completed crimes of their conspiracy. Trials in these matters will require the same witnesses and evidence be presented by the State. In order to preserve judicial economy and efficiency, avoid delays in bringing either Defendant to trial, and for the benefit of the witnesses and victims, these cases should be joined,” Wood wrote.
The couple is also under investigation for the October 2019 death of Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow and Daybell married 17 days after his wife of 29 years died in her sleep under what police have called suspicious circumstances.