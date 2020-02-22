The City Club of Idaho Falls brought some of the state's top political leaders to the Bennion Student Union Building at Idaho State University's Idaho Falls campus Friday for a "Discussion of the Past, Present and Future of Nuclear Energy."
But the event was also notable for what happened outside the building, as a crowd of more than 20 protesters gathered before the event to oppose the roles of Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Such protests are unusual in heavily Republican eastern Idaho. While there have been past protests in front of the Idaho Falls offices of the Simpson and Risch, it was rare for one or both of them to be in town while the public opposition was happening.
The official purpose of the City Club event was for Gov. Brad Little, Risch, Simpson and state Attorney General Lawrence Wasden to take part in a panel interview with Idaho National Labs Director Mark Peters. The panel fielded questions about the work done at INL, a November settlement agreement with the Department of Energy and the lab's impact on climate change.
"All the work that the lab does, whether it be in the nuclear field or renewables or fill-in-the-blank new research, there's a connection between all of them. Having the settlement agreement in place reflects the progress that's been made and that is a good thing," Little said.
The event was attended by more than 180 people from the community, including state Reps. Gary Marshall, Wendy Horman and Britt Raybould. It also was recorded for rebroadcast by KISU-FM, while a second talk on the business side of nuclear power will be held at the same location this coming Friday.
Protest co-organizer Annette Parker said the showing was not related to the substance of the City Club event or the work done by INL.
"We are simply hoping that Simpson, and primarily Risch, will do their jobs. They have not held the president and his administration to account," Parker said.
A spokeswoman for Simpson said via email that the representative welcomed comments and feedback from his constituents.
When asked, Sen. Risch said that protests were a daily occurrence in Washington, D.C. "They are certainly welcome to come here and speak as their First Amendment right, and I will defend that right for them," he said.