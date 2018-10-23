BOISE — The man accused of stabbing nine refugees and killing a 3-year-old girl at a Boise apartment complex in June appeared in court Tuesday, but much of the hearing was closed to the public.
Attorneys needed to discuss a report written by a psychologist who evaluated Timmy Kinner Jr., 30, to see if he was mentally fit to move forward in the case. That report possibly contained sensitive medical information, 4th District Court Judge Nancy Baskin told a courtroom lined with reporters, so she asked the public to leave while attorneys discussed it.
Ultimately, Baskin said, the psychologist was unable to determine if Kinner, who is charged with 13 crimes including first-degree murder and faces the death penalty if convicted, is mentally fit to stand trial. She said the psychologist spoke with him for about 45 minutes on Wednesday at the Ada County Jail.
In previous hearings, Kinner’s defense attorneys said he should be committed to a state hospital. Baskin said Tuesday she does not have enough information about Kinner’s mental health to make that decision, and said she would appoint a psychiatrist to evaluate him and write a report, which would be filed by Nov. 29.
She also set a hearing for Dec. 13, during which she would evaluate the psychiatrist’s report and discuss whether Kinner should be committed. That hearing may or may not be open to the public, she said, depending on the contents of the psychiatrist’s report.