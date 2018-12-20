A copy of the psychosexual evaluation of a man who sexually abused three boys in a juvenile detention center shows it was not his first deviant sex act.
The evaluation found that William Thompson, 21, had sexually abused at least two other children before he was sentenced to the juvenile correction center, but was not charged with a sex offense for either incident.
Psychosexual evaluations are reports used in the sentencing of sex offense cases that review a defendant’s sexual history and their risk of reoffending if released into the community. Thompson’s psychosexual evaluation found he was a high risk to reoffend.
The report was provided to the Post Register by a person familiar with the case who was concerned after District Judge Gregory Moeller changed Thompson’s sentence for sex abuse of a minor from prison to a rider program.
A rider program, also known as retained jurisdiction, allows an inmate to undergo up to a year of classes and treatment. The judge reviews the inmate’s case when they complete the program and determines if they can be released on probation. Because Moeller was recently appointed to the Idaho Supreme Court, another 7th District judge will determine if Thompson will be released after his rider.
A rider program is not a guarantee that a defendant will be released in a year, as judges can impose the prison sentence regardless of how well an inmate does in retained jurisdiction. The source who provided the report was concerned, however, that Thompson could behave well enough to get probation without changing his risk as a sex offender.
Thompson was charged last year with sexual abuse of a minor under 16 after several boys at the Juvenile Correction Center in St. Anthony reported Thompson had sexually abused them and touched them sexually. The boys were part of a treatment group at the center for boys who had committed sex offenses.
The youngest boy said he and Thompson touched each other’s genitals during a bus trip. They often exposed themselves to each other when teachers and correction officers couldn’t see them and would engage in sex acts, using a kitchen closet to hide.
Another inmate said Thompson had also touched his genitals, while a third said Thompson grabbed his buttocks. Both of those cases were charged as misdemeanor battery and later were dismissed.
The Juvenile Correction Center moved Thompson to a different group, but he was kept among minors at the center despite being an adult charged with a sex crime against a minor. He was removed from the other inmates after the Post Register began investigating his case in February. Idaho law allows adults to stay at the center until they turn 21 if the offense was committed as a juvenile.
The first deviant sex offense Thompson committed was when he was 13, according to the psychosexual evaluation. The report states Thompson sexually abused three dogs, one by attempting to force it to perform oral sex on him. At 14, he engaged in voyeurism, recording a minor boy as he changed. At age 17 he sexually assaulted a teen girl by touching her without her permission.
Thompson was sent to the juvenile center in 2016 after an incident in which he chased the same teen girl with a knife. The report describes that the victim attempted to hold a door closed to keep him from stabbing her, and that Thompson attempted to stab her ankles from under the door.
Though the sexual assault was investigated by law enforcement, the case was charged as aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery. The only incident that was charged as a sex crime was the fondling of the 15-year-old during a bus ride during his incarceration.
The evaluator wrote that Thompson attempted to portray himself in a positive light, and the evaluator was concerned about his lack of self-awareness.
“Mr. Thompson may seem likeable at first and may make a good impression on others,” the evaluator wrote. “However, his relationships tend to be very superficial. His behavior is primarily hedonistic and self-centered and he is quite insensitive to the needs of other people, manipulating them for his own ends and feeling no guilt about it.”
The evaluator concluded that Thompson’s treatment would require developing more positive social influences and shifting him away from using sex for coping, but Thompson told the evaluator he did not need help controlling his sexual impulses. The report stated Thompson has a 26.8 percent chance of reoffending within the next five years, a number the evaluation stated was well above average for typical probation candidates.
During Thompson’s sentencing, Moeller cited the psychosexual evaluation as one of his main concerns.
“I must tell you sir, it’s not good,” Moeller said. “It’s one of the more serious (psychosexual reports) I’ve ever seen as a judge.”
Moeller sentenced Thompson to three to 12 years in prison. He changed the sentence in November to include a rider program after reviewing the case for a Motion 35 hearing. Moeller was concerned a sexual encounter in the Canyon County Jail had influenced Thompson’s actions.
Thompson was held in the adult jail before being sent to the juvenile detention center. He had sex with two men, ages 35 and 27 while he was in jail.
Moeller reduced the sex abuse sentence to a rider program. Both the incidents that occurred in the Canyon County Jail are described in the psychosexual evaluation as mutual acts rather than sexual assault.
Moeller told Thompson during the Motion 35 hearing that a rider program did not guarantee probation.