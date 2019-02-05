The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area surrounding the intersection of South Yellowstone Highway and Pederson Street, due to a motor vehicle accident. Slick roads are creating unsafe conditions for both motorists and emergency services personnel as they respond to this accident.
The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking motorists to avoid the area if at all possible or to slow down and be aware if they need to travel in that area.
Idaho State Police, the Idaho Falls Fire Department, and Idaho Falls Police are currently on-scene. Traffic is currently reduced to one lane in each direction.