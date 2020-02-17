The city of Idaho Falls is holding a public meeting on Wednesday to hear feedback on possible locations for a new water tower, meant to replace the iconic red-and-white tower south of Broadway Street.
The meeting will be held at the city council chambers beginning at 6:30 p.m. and live-streamed through the city website. The meeting will include a presentation outlining the need for the new tower and the three potential locations for it on city-owned ground — one along the Snake River south of the Idaho Falls Art Museum and two in the parking lots behind the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare building on Park Avenue.
City spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said a new location was needed because the current 500,000-gallon water tower must remain in use while the replacement is built to keep water pressure in the system.
"The current tower is right above the well. The farther away we move it, the more piping we have to run to connect to the well, so it still needs to be near the center of town," Hammon said.
Idaho Falls officials announced in April that they planned to tear down the existing 83-year-old water tower after a new tower is finished, which may not happen until 2024. The city council presentation also pointed out that the current location of the tower limited the potential expansion for Idaho Falls Power and posed a danger to employees from falling icicles.
The 2015 water facility plan created for Idaho Falls by Murray, Smith and Associates named the tower, located above Well 3 and the city's only elevated water tank, as one of the biggest priorities for the city to improve. The report found cracks in the surface of its foundation, pipes that had gone for years without repair and a base of lead paint. It also questioned whether the design meets the standards for earthquake safety that were updated in 2008.
The initial announcement of the water tower move was met by a wave of concern from long-time residents who grew up in the water tower's shadow. More than 1,700 people have signed an online petition to keep the old tower in place even if it's no longer in use.
In the weeks after that petition, Hammon and other city officials have met with groups such as the Rotary Club to present information on the need for the new tower.
Public comment on the proposed locations and the water tower construction timeline can be submitted to the water department at watertower@idahofallsidaho.gov until March 2. The city expects to make a final announcement for the new location in April.