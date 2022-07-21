25th East and Brianne
The intersection of 25th East and Brianne Avenue is pictured on Google Maps street view. The city of Idaho Falls plans to add a median curb to this intersection among others to improve vehicle access to 25th East.

The Idaho Falls Public Works Department is hosting a public meeting for upcoming roadway safety improvements on 25th East and Sunnyside Road.

The meeting is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 3, in the foyer of the auditorium at Hillcrest High School, 2800 Owen St. in Ammon. Officials will present the proposed changes, answer questions and receive public input regarding proposed construction projects scheduled for 2023.

