The intersection of 25th East and Brianne Avenue is pictured on Google Maps street view. The city of Idaho Falls plans to add a median curb to this intersection among others to improve vehicle access to 25th East.
The Idaho Falls Public Works Department is hosting a public meeting for upcoming roadway safety improvements on 25th East and Sunnyside Road.
The meeting is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 3, in the foyer of the auditorium at Hillcrest High School, 2800 Owen St. in Ammon. Officials will present the proposed changes, answer questions and receive public input regarding proposed construction projects scheduled for 2023.
A city news release said the proposed improvements are similar to those made along 17th Street in Idaho Falls in 2018. Plans include the installation of median curbs restricting left-turn movements in and out of driveways and parking lots that are in close proximity to major intersections.
Median curbs result in fewer and less severe accidents, the release said. Additionally, more vehicles will be able to enter the road compared to roads without access management.
Funding and installation of median curbs at or near the following intersections will be provided by the Federal Aid Safety Enhancement project:
• Sunnyside Road and 15th East (Woodruff Avenue)
• 25th East (Hitt Road) and Brianne Avenue
• 25th East (Hitt Road) and Ann Avenue
• 25th East (Hitt Road) and Sunnyside Road
The city of Ammon will assist Idaho Falls with improvements along 25th East. Maps of the project are available on the city of Idaho Falls’ website.
People unable to attend the public meeting can submit comments, concerns, and or questions by email to ifeng@idahofalls.gov until Aug. 8.
All property owners near the proposed intersections will be contacted to notify them of the public meeting.