The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) and the National Weather Service (NWS) are advising the traveling public to take caution while in transit due to a severe winter weather advisory beginning Saturday (Feb. 23) for an extended period of time. Expect high winds, blowing and drifting snow, low visibilty and heavy snow in higher elevations.
ITD advises drivers to plan accordingly as the weather proceeds. Expect intermittent road closures as forecasted increases of wind speed and precipitation may require a halt in snow clearing operations if conditions become too dangerous for plows to operate.
"We are expecting some substantial winds and snowfall along with very low temperatures" says ITD District 6 Operations Manager Wade Allen. "Starting tomorrow, our crews will be working around the clock to keep roads open, but they expect to close roads as weather proceeds and it is deemed unsafe for them to plow."
Allen also noted, "We urge all travelers to plan your drive ahead of time in the instance roads may be closed. Check 511 and please drive safe!"
Please check road conditions and closures on Idaho's traveler advisory service at 511.idaho.gov or call 5-1-1.