Grand Teton National Park announced that biologists will be conducting grizzly bear research and trapping operations in the park starting next week and wants to give visitors a heads up about steering clear.
The Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will start capturing bears on Wednesday as part of an ongoing research required under the 2016 Conservation Strategy for the Grizzly Bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, an effort to monitor the population of grizzly bears.
“Trained professionals with the interagency team will bait and trap grizzly bears in accordance with strict protocols,” according to a park news release. “Once trapped, the bears are sedated to allow wildlife biologists to collar the bears and collect samples and data for scientific study. The bears are then released on site.”
When bear research and trapping activities are being conducted, the area will be posted with bright warning signs to inform the public to stay clear.
“For bear and human safety, the public must respect these signs and stay out of the posted areas,” the news release said.
The Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team was established in 1973 to collaboratively monitor and research grizzly bears in the ecosystem. The team includes representatives from the National Park Service, U. S. Geological Survey, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribal Fish and Game Department, and the states of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.
“The gathering of critical data on the bears is part of a long-term research effort and required under the 2016 conservation strategy to help wildlife managers devise and implement programs to support the ongoing conservation of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem's grizzly bear population,” the park said.