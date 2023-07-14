The Bonneville County GOP Central Committee presented recent rules and resolutions to precinct committee chairmen and other interested residents during its Thursday meeting at the Shilo Inn.
“There were some significant rules that happened. These are like the equivalent of tectonic plate shifting in the party,” said Bryan Smith, Bonneville County GOP state committeeman.
Rule 2023-8, titled the “Idaho Republican Party Platform Enforcement” rule, said, “the Idaho Republican State Central Committee, Legislative District Committees, and County Central Committees are hereby empowered to call into question the conduct of a Republican elected official; give fair consideration to alleged violations and provide a meaningful opportunity for the official to be heard; determine if substantive violations of Party Platform or Constitutions have occurred; provide censure and/or guidance upon the first determination of substantive violations; and for any substantive violations by the same elected official occurring after the first determination has issued and following the same procedures outlined below, may remove Party support and prohibit the use of Republican Party identifiers on campaign information and advertising from the elected official during their current term and any subsequent campaign for political office for a period of five (5) years.”
The rule allows the committees to censure elected Republican officials who do not vote in line with the party platform, and, after multiple violations, remove their ability to run as Republicans.
“This got passed because there are a lot of public officials — senators, legislators, congressmen, and also constitutional officers — who will run as Republicans and then vote for things like Medicaid expansion or they’ll vote for, over nine years, a $1 billion program for high school seniors,” Smith said. “They vote for things such as keeping porn in the libraries, or they won’t override the governor’s veto. These things, people have good reasons for voting for that — they always have good reasons — but it’s rubbing the grassroots the wrong way.”
On June 24, the Idaho Republican Party State Central Committee passed a resolution issuing a vote of no confidence in Gov. Brad Little and 14 Republican legislators — including state Reps. Rod Furniss, Jerald Raymond and Stephanie Mickelsen who voted against the HB 314 veto override. HB 314 would have required libraries and schools to restrict minors’ access to materials deemed harmful, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Not all local elected officials agree with the procedures the newrules implement.
“The best way to remove a candidate that doesn’t reflect the values of the community that they serve is at the ballot box,” said Mickelson of Idaho Falls. “The people in leadership in the Republican Party forget that your voters elect the officials, and then, based upon the qualities and the items in specific bills, they expect their elected officials to thoughtfully review that bill and if there are problems, to vote for or against it."
The new rules outline that a hearing on an elected official may occur at a regular committee meeting or a special meeting.
“I think a lot of people are envisioning a tribunal, and to some extent, they may be confronted with tough questions,” said Bonneville County GOP Chairman Nick Contos. “But the way I see this rule is more of a procedure that encourages party organizations, whether it’s at the state, or legislative district or the county, to follow a little bit of a process … of how the volunteers that make up the party should approach a potential concern if their elected official is going completely contrary to the principles that they understand in the platform that they elected that person to try to advance. … It allows the party to assert itself, one to communicate directly with that elected official, but also to speak publicly and to speak out if they’re unable to resolve it and unable to reach some common ground with their nominee.”
A U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative for Idaho or an Idaho State constitutional officer can be called to the Republican State Central Committee meeting to answer the alleged violations after the Idaho Republican State Central Committee receives a petition to the state chairman from 20% of central committee members in at least five counties, the rule says.
State legislators may be brought before an Idaho Legislative District Committee after a petition is submitted by 20% of Legislative District Committee members. Rule 2023-25 says that the committee is composed of a legislative district chairman, vice chairman, secretary and precinct committeemen and committeewomen from that district elected in the state primary.
A county's central committee can call in an elected county official to answer for alleged violations with a petition from 20% of county central committee members.
Smith expressed support for the party’s right to enforce its platform.
“If the only reason you’re running as a Republican is simply because you want to get a Republican vote, but you don’t want to follow the platform, somebody needs to call you out on that, and who better than the Republican Party?” Smith said.
Obviously, the Evangelical Bolsheviks have seized the party. Nothing good will come from these changes. IDGOP is nothing less than immoral, dishonest, and authoritarian. A classless cult.
