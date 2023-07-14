The Bonneville County GOP Central Committee presented recent rules and resolutions to precinct committee chairmen and other interested residents during its Thursday meeting at the Shilo Inn.

“There were some significant rules that happened. These are like the equivalent of tectonic plate shifting in the party,” said Bryan Smith, Bonneville County GOP state committeeman.


100 grit
Obviously, the Evangelical Bolsheviks have seized the party. Nothing good will come from these changes. IDGOP is nothing less than immoral, dishonest, and authoritarian. A classless cult.

