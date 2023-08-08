2018 Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race (copy)
Buy Now

Visitors try to catch ping pong balls to win different prizes during the 2018 Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race. 

 John Roark / Post Register file

This Saturday, 23,000 sunglass-sporting plastic ducks will splash into the Snake River in Idaho Falls during the 32nd annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race.

The proceeds from the race, sponsored by the Idaho Falls Rotary Club, are invested back into the community to develop and expand the River Walk, an extensive network of green space, parks and trails lining both sides of the river.


Duck Race preparations at DWI
Buy Now

Clients and job coaches at DWI prepare rubber ducks Friday for this Saturday's race.
Duck Race preparations at DWI 2

Clients at DWI smile with the plastic ducks they prepared for the 2022 Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race.
2022 Duck Race drop

Plastic ducks pour into the Snake River during the start of the 2022 Duck Race.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.