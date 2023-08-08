This Saturday, 23,000 sunglass-sporting plastic ducks will splash into the Snake River in Idaho Falls during the 32nd annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race.
The proceeds from the race, sponsored by the Idaho Falls Rotary Club, are invested back into the community to develop and expand the River Walk, an extensive network of green space, parks and trails lining both sides of the river.
In 32 years, the Rotary Club has invested $6.5 million with matching funds into the River Walk, according to Kevin Call, Rotary Club Duck Race chairman. For six years, the funds have been allocated to help develop the city’s newest green space, Heritage Park.
For the past 20 years, clients at Develop Worth and Independence (DWI), formerly known as the Development Workshop Incorporated, have spent a couple of weeks prior to the race preparing the ducks for their grand river entrance.
“This year, we’ve got two flocks of ducks that came in, because we upped the number of ducks we’re racing,” said Mike O’Bleness, past DWI CEO/president and an Idaho Falls Rotary Club member.
The ducks were shipped from Nebraska and Seattle to DWI’s H. Dwight and Katherine Whittaker Vocational Center on Leslie Avenue in Idaho Falls.
DWI’s mission “is to assist individuals who have a disability or who are disadvantaged to recognize and to achieve their chosen level of economic and social independence,” said Glenn Guzman, DWI sales and marketing manager.
The clients are paid to clean the ducks, sort them and individually remove codes on the ducks from previous races.
“We go through and put in our unique numbers for our race,” O’Bleness said.
When all 23,000 ducks are properly labeled, they are stored in a giant dumpster which will be suspended from a crane and opened to start the race.
The grand prize for this year’s Duck Race is a 2023 Kia Seltos donated by Stone’s Kia.
Duck adopters can win a first prize 2023 Suzuki King Quad four-wheeler from Idaho Central Credit Union, a second prize set of 14 kt diamond earrings in a halo design from Alpine Jewelers ($2,500 value) or dozens of other prizes valued at $1,000 or more.
Single ducks can be adopted for $5. A six-quack costs $25 for five ducks plus a sixth duck for free.
As of Wednesday, 11,570 ducks have been adopted, 50% of the Idaho Falls Rotary’s Club’s goal, according to its website. Ducks can still be purchased Saturday at the Farmer’s Market or at duckrace.com/idahofalls.
The party starts at a pre-Duck Race event from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Stone’s Kia on Woodruff Avenue.
A Classic Car Cruise will begin at 6 p.m. at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing. Participants are welcome to bring their classic or custom car, truck or motorcycle to the Waterfront at 5:30 p.m. to join in the Cruise and Poker Run drive, the website said.
The cruise will end up at Stone’s Kia where free music and dinner will be provided to the community. Hamburgers will be grilled by Sam’s Club, and Farr’s Candy is offering its famous ice cream.
The main event kicks off at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, along the west side of the River Walk, where “high performance boat racing, semi-pro wake board demonstrations, a tough person semi pull, HK Construction ping pong drop, car show and food vendors” will entertain crowds, the website said.
Kids also will be able to build sailboats sponsored by Home Depot, and firefighters from Idaho Falls, Ammon, and Idaho National Laboratory will have their trucks and equipment on display.
At 4 p.m. the ducks will be dropped from a crane into the Snake River next to the Best Western Driftwood Inn, and the duck race will begin.
“It’s a hoot to see a dumpster full of ducks,” O’Bleness said. “We have a big countdown at 4 o’ clock. … They float down, go over the falls, and then they come across a finish chute where we’re down in the water dipping out ducks as they come across the line. We get the winners of the race.”
Race officials will then identify the winning ducks and begin contacting the winners.
In addition to entering to win great prizes, duck donors directly support a remarkable community asset along the banks of the Snake River.
“When you think about the River Walk, it’s really one of those great, accessible community spaces — whether you’re able-bodied or you have a physical impairment, it’s a place we can all go and enjoy,” O’Bleness said. “That’s one of the goals of Rotary Club besides boosting our community is to have places where everybody can come. It doesn’t matter who you are or what you do, everyone can go down and enjoy the river.”
