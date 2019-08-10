Quake survivors to mark 60th anniversary at Earthquake Lake Visitor Center

If You Go

Anniversary events

The Custer Gallatin National Forest is hosting several events at the Earthquake Lake Visitor Center to remember the 60th anniversary of the earthquake.

Events will include walking tours and presentations on the geology and seismology of the area. There will also be a memorial service on Aug. 17 and a smokejumper practice jump Aug. 18.

The full schedule:

— Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. — guest speaker, Jamie Farrell, assistant professor of seismograph stations, University of Utah, visitors center.

— Aug. 17 at 10:30 a.m. — Memorial service at Memorial Boulder with Pastor Benny McCraken followed by memories from survivors. Rock Creek Campground survivors will share their stories from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Book signing by Larry Morris, “1959 Yellowstone Earthquake,” and Anita Painter Thon, “Shaken in the Night,” will happen throughout the day.

— Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. — Smokejumper practice jump at Refuge Point. Smokejumpers were one of the first to aid survivors. View a jump in action and walk the 2.5-mile trail around Refuge Point. Bring bear spray, water and a picnic lunch to enjoy the day with family.

For information, call the visitors center at 406-682-7620.