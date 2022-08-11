Attendees can see a shark swimming in open blue and scampering woodland animals all in one place — the quilt show at the Bonneville County Fair.
There are 37 quilts in the show this year, according to Jan Prudent, the quilt show's chairwoman.
The quilts have been judged and scored but remain on display to the public through the remainder of the fair, which ends Saturday.
Until 2022, there hadn’t been a quilt show for several years, even prior to COVID-19.
“This was the first year we decided to bring it back,” Prudent said.
There were four categories a quilt could be entered into — hand-quilted, machine-quilted, art quilts and home décor.
Art quilts “(embody) a lot of creativity and usually three-dimensional types of things … are included in the details,” said Joy Boyle, one of the quilt show's judges. “Most … of them are quilts that you stand in front of in awe at how much time (it took to make).”
Three-dimensional elements are anything that a creator adds to a quilt, such as beads or buttons.
“There was one (quilt) there that used wool,” Boyle said. “And they felted the wool, and they heated it to tighten the weave so that it wouldn’t … come apart as they hand-stitched each of those pieces on.”
Emily Fogg, whose work received the blue ribbon in the arts quilt competition used felt to create animals and “used beads for the eyes,” according to Boyle.
Fogg's quilt is a breathtaking menagerie of flora and fauna featuring a honey-loving bear, porcupines, a fox as well as bees and butterflies, bluebell flowers and holly and more.
Traditional quilts, as opposed to art quilts, use patterns that have been used historically.
“There’s different patterns … that might’ve been like grandma did or the pioneers as they brought (quilts) over in the past,” Boyle said.
The judges used detailed criteria to score the quilts.
The sheets had three scoring categories: design, workmanship and general appearance (also known as visual impact), according to Boyle.
Judges look at the smallest details when scoring a quilt.
They will look at things “like the binding, even the edge of the quilt, how it’s bound and if it’s bound carefully,” Boyle said.
Even with these specific criteria, there was still room for playful, creative quilts.
“There was one quilt there that was a shark quilt,” Boyle said.
The creator used different shades and colors to portray the shark, and then there were “little pictures that surrounded it that included shark things, even shark movies. It was just delightful," Boyle said.
Creativity is one of the elements needed for a winning quilt.
“It needs the elements of being well done, thoughtfully designed (and) colors chosen for the theme of the quilt,” Boyle said. “I think it really takes a combination of these elements to be able to hit that mark of an excellent quilt.”
Boyle hopes that there will continue to be a quilt show at the Bonneville County Fair in future years.
“We are so grateful for all of those who entered quilts for our county fair because we’ve not had that for several years since way before COVID,” Boyle said. “And to have quilts again in the fair, it just really … enhances a fairgoers’ experience.”
Those interested can view the quilt show 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and Saturday at the Bonneville County Fairgrounds Event Center, 1542 E. 73rd S. in Idaho Falls. Saturday is Family Day and events kick off with a 7 a.m. fun run and an 8 a.m. pancake breakfast. For information, call 208-529-1390 or go online to bonnevillecountyfairgrounds.com.