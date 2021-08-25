An annual fundraising race, walk and fun run to celebrate people with Down syndrome in eastern Idaho is taking place this weekend.
The Annual Dash for Down Syndrome 10K race, 3.21 mile walk or run, and fun run or walk is returning Saturday for the seventh year, event organizers announced in a news release this week. The event focuses on inclusion, advocacy and education about the local Down syndrome population, the release said.
“We want our kids and adults to know that this is still their special day and feel the love and support from their family, friends and community,” said Mary Murray, who directs the race.
The event was virtual last year due to COVID-19. Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect, which hosts the event, said local soda shop Pick Me Up is the title event sponsor for a second consecutive year.
People can register online by visiting bit.ly/DashforDownSyndrome. Pancake breakfast and race shirts are included. Race shirts are included for race tickets, and shirts are available for pre-purchase otherwise. Three race course options are available to individuals. People can also sign up as teams.
The event site opens 8 a.m. at Snake River Landing for the pancake breakfast. The 10K race takes off at 8:45 a.m., followed by the 3.21 mile walk or run at 9 a.m. and the fun walk or run at 10 a.m.
Nearly 1,000 people register and attend the race each year, organizers said in the news release. The event raises funds for the Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Idaho Falls.