On Monday, Dave Radford announced his run as a Republican for state representative in the Idaho House Seat 32B.
Radford's announcement follows several weeks of rumors about his intentions.
“I will be a friend of the property taxpayer — here in Bonneville County we’ve paid off our bonds and kept our property tax rate low. I will object to unfunded state mandates. You can count on me to work 24-7 to understand the issues facing our great state and to vote our unique values in southeastern Idaho,” Radford said in a statement.
House Seat 32B is currently held by Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, who's in his first term. The district snakes around the southern and eastern corners of the state and includes rural eastern Bonneville and all of Teton, Caribou, Bear Lake, Franklin and Oneida counties.
Radford believes his background has prepared him for the role. He has served six terms as the Bonneville County Commissioner since joining the commission in 2003. Radford says he has volunteered in “nearly every Republican volunteer position.” The commissioner has served as the State Party Executive Director, served as the Sergeant at Arms for the Idaho Senate and worked as a field representative for three Republican senators. He also worked on the Idaho Soil and Water Commission Board for nine years after being appointed to the position by former Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter.
“My background in production agriculture, business and local government will help keep Idaho the greatest place to live, work and raise our children and grandchildren. I see my role in running as interviewing for the position and I will seek the input of voters throughout the district,” Radford said.
Radford is hopeful about the primary results.
“At the end of this campaign, I hope the voters of District 32 Seat B will say in the May Republican primary, ‘Let’s hire Dave Radford! He’s the right candidate for the job!’”
Christensen, who was elected after unseating longtime incumbent Tom Loertscher in the 2018 Republican primary, has established a name for himself as one of the most conservative members of the Legislature. He said Monday he had already heard rumors that Radford planned to challenge him and was expecting it.
“I don’t know Dave really well, but from what I know he seems like a decent guy,” Christensen said.