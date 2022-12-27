Tuesday morning brought low temperatures and icy rain to the Idaho Falls area.
Emergency dispatch received several calls with descriptions of slick roads and car accidents that led city officials to ask that residents avoid traveling, a morning news release said.
“Area first responders are responding to multiple slide-offs and vehicle accidents due to extremely slick conditions and black ice,” the release said. “Several vehicles have been involved in an accident at Yellowstone Ave. and F Street and Sunnyside Road and Yellowstone Ave., as well as many others.”
Several roads were blocked off due to the accidents with traffic being delayed in many parts of the city.
“Idaho Falls Fire responded to three vehicle accidents this morning, one of which was a five-car pileup at Yellowstone and F street,” Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said. “We sent additional personnel in fire engines to help block traffic around the larger accidents.”
City officials encouraged motorists to avoid travel until conditions improved but instructed those who chose to travel to slow down, clear all windows, wear seat belts, use caution around first responders and tow truck operators, take extra time and recognize extreme black ice conditions.
Around 11 a.m. a second city news release was sent out, stating that public safety departments had begun to receive fewer vehicle accident reports as road conditions had begun to improve.
While salt and sand were applied to high-traffic areas, residential streets had not yet been reached as of Tuesday afternoon. City officials asked that residents continue to follow the safety protocols until road conditions improve.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.