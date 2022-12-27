filler

Tuesday morning brought low temperatures and icy rain to the Idaho Falls area.

Emergency dispatch received several calls with descriptions of slick roads and car accidents that led city officials to ask that residents avoid traveling, a morning news release said.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.