A new incident commander has taken charge of overseeing firefighting efforts on the Hayden fire.
Steve Shaw took command on Friday morning, a Great Basin Interagency Incident Management Team news release said.
The fire, burning 18 miles west of Leadore, is estimated at 24,489 acres and 66% contained. There are 678 total personnel from 16 crews fighting the fire. The crews are using nine helicopters, 26 engines and three bulldozers.
Fire growth was minimal Thursday and fire crews were able to continue building line along the western perimeter in Kadletz Creek, the release said. Existing containment lines on other portions of the fire are being patrolled to ensure any concerns can be quickly addressed, the release said.
Smoke may be visible along the fire's southern border in the Pahsimeroi Valley where the fire has burned into high rocky ridges.
Rain is expected through Saturday with precipitation of up to a half inch, but it won't be enough moisture to fully suppress the fire although it will help firefighting efforts.
The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Great Basin Team 4 has pre-identified evacuation zones. As of Wednesday, Zone 1 is now split into Zone 1A and Zone 1B. Visit the Lemhi County website at lemhicountyidaho.org for information and a revised map.
The area remains under Stage 1 fire restrictions with the following acts prohibited:
• Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire except within a designated recreation site, or on their own land, and only within an owner-provided fire structure (see definition).
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.