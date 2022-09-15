fox in the moose fire

A fox is pictured in a recently burned area of the Moose fire.

 D. Corbit, engineer

Widespread rain showers and possible thunderstorms are expected to keep fire behavior at a minimum on the 130,000-acre Moose fire north of Salmon, but with the moisture comes concerns for deteriorating road conditions and increased rock fall.

The human-caused fire, which started two months ago, is 47% contained. It is being fought by 857 personnel.

Idaho Power crews drove along high voltage power lines leading to Beartrack Mine on Wednesday where the Moose fire had crossed to south side o…

