Idaho Power crews drove along high voltage power lines leading to Beartrack Mine on Wednesday where the Moose fire had crossed to south side of power lines. Crews found several trees had fallen over power lines and removed them so they could safely re-energize the lines.
Widespread rain showers and possible thunderstorms are expected to keep fire behavior at a minimum on the 130,000-acre Moose fire north of Salmon, but with the moisture comes concerns for deteriorating road conditions and increased rock fall.
The human-caused fire, which started two months ago, is 47% contained. It is being fought by 857 personnel.
There is a continued chance of widespread showers through Saturday morning, but should those rains not materialize, fire activity could again increase by the end of the weekend, a Great Basin Team 1 news release said.
Wednesday’s weather lifted the fog and provided firefighting crews a chance to further secure the fire’s edge in key locations, the release said. With less smoke and fog, firefighters were able to identify the location of spot fires along the southeast portion of the fire using drones. Additionally, Idaho Power conducted its assessments of the power line, and power was restored to the mines and other structures on Wednesday afternoon.
Idaho Power crews drove along high voltage power lines leading to Beartrack Mine on Wednesday where the Moose fire had crossed to south side o…
The power line feeding Panther Creek, Leesburg and the Beartrack, Blackbird and Idaho Cobalt mines had been deenergized on Sept. 6.
On Thursday, firefighters working on containment lines continued to face hazards including falling rocks and weakened trees, the release said. Road clearing equipment remains staged along the Salmon River Road to quickly respond in case of rock fall or other debris that may roll down from the steep, recently burned slopes above it.
A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order was updated Sept. 9. The order includes the area north of Williams Creek Road (FR-021), Deep Creek Road (FR-101) and certain roads, trails, and a defined geographic area around the fire, the release said. The closure applies to hunting access, firewood cutting and gathering, fishing, hiking, camping and other recreational activities, the release said.
Public Lands north of the city of Salmon, south of Wallace Creek, and west of the Salmon River administered by the Salmon Field Office, Bureau of Land Management are temporarily closed.
The fire's estimated containment date remains Oct. 31.