Wolverines. It’s an animal so rare and fearsome, less than 300 are believed to exist in the lower 48 states.
But one, possibly two, were filmed with a motion-sensor trail camera placed on the west slope of the Teton Range this past winter and spring. The trail camera was placed last fall, just before the wildlife protection closure went into effect and was recently retrieved after the closure was lifted. The camera was placed by guides Daniel Bradford, Clint Parkhill and Adam Lackner of BrushBuck Wildlife Tours of Jackson, Wyo., with a bit of stink bait to attract the neighbors.
The camera set brought in a variety of critters to investigate — wolves, foxes, coyotes, pine martens all made an appearance. Then on Christmas Day, a wolverine showed up.
“This one came in during Christmas and hung out until New Year's and then left,” said Lackner, founder of BrushBuck. “We got another hit on a set about 2 miles away on Jan. 22. Then we had some more in March and then on April 12.”
BrushBuck guides take people on tours in Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks to see the wildlife and interesting geology. It also offers tours in Alaska and Africa.
Lackner said after studying the recent videos, he believes there are two wolverines in the area. One has a distinctive coloring and the other appears to be smaller.
Although wolverines are known for traveling great distances, Lackner said he believes the pair may be regular residents of the Teton Range.
Wolverines resemble a small bear, but are the largest members of the weasel family. Once more common, wolverines were nearly trapped out of existence in the early 20th century. Because they prefer to live and den in mountainous snowpack, climate change is also shrinking and fragmenting their habitat. The animal is now found mainly in the Rocky Mountains states, Canada and Alaska.
“We’ve had them down as far as the Menan Buttes,” said James Brower, of Idaho Department of Fish and Game, talking about wolverines closer to home. “It’s an odd place because it’s dry there. Wolverines are heavily snow dependent. They are typically really high up where there’s a lot of snow.”
Brower said Fish and Game biologists are gathering their cameras left out during this past winter in the Island Park area and pouring through the images as part of an ongoing wolverine study. Results of the study are expected later this spring.
Brower said radio-collared wolverines have been known to cover great distances with their bounding gate. Some have been tracked several hundred miles.
“One thing about wolverines is that they are definitely movers,” he said. “They just book it. They are going all the time.”
Besides wolverines, Lackner’s cameras recorded a variety of interesting animals.
“This set attracted wolf, coyote, red fox, pine marten, they’ll all hit that bait and come in and take a look,” Lackner said. “Wolves by far are the most wary. They’re unbelievably shy. I’ve had mountain lions too, but they’re not shy at all to a camera. We had a female with a kitten and she was on our set just hanging out. The camera would kick and she’d just look at it. Take a nap. That was pretty cool.”
To see a compilation of wolverine video clips from Lackner’s trail camera, go to https://youtu.be/UwrakPNzMUY.