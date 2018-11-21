SALMON — When Jo and Michael Philpott aren’t moving cows, milking them and engaging in the process that transforms the liquid into artisanal cheese, they're tending to their two young children and logging long hours at their “regular” jobs.
The burgeoning business known as 45 North Farm — named for Salmon’s latitude — is truly a family endeavor and that family just happens to include six beloved bovines that provide milk.
The cheese tied to the grass-fed Jersey cows is variously packaged as a Bulgarian-style feta known for its creamy consistency, a Gouda entitled “Guleke Gold” after the historic captain whose wooden boats floated supplies on the Salmon River and a gruyere with nutty and buttery undertones that is being readied for sale next month.
The Philpotts, who sell their raw-milk goods at such venues as the Boise Farmers Market in Idaho’s capital city and at Nature’s Pantry in Salmon, have worked tirelessly since 2012 to put together an agricultural operation that meets stringent U.S. government standards for dairy products and which is considered a farmstead creamery. The year 2012 marks when the couple married and the wedding gift of a single cow that launched the newlyweds’ nascent business.
Raw, or unpasteurized, milk indicates it has not been heated in advance of cheesemaking. The United States requires that the sale of cheeses made from raw milk must be aged for typically 60 days or more at a temperature greater than 35 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure its safety.
Jo said the regulations that must be met are rigorous but 45 North Farm wouldn’t have it any other way.
“From a cheesemaker’s standpoint, you favor the raw milk product because enzymes are intact, there’s a more complex flavor profile and it’s a little easier for your body to digest,” she said.
And the bonus? People keep coming back for more cheese produced by 45 North Farm, said Kate Curet, owner of Nature's Pantry.
"It's very popular with my customers," she said.
The dairy has demanded much of the Philpotts’ time and all of their thought. And they couldn’t have gotten by without a little help from their friends, from securing 26 acres they could lease to buy for a small herd of a breed known for its mellow temperament and for the high butterfat content of its milk to purchasing a $20,000 cheese vat.
That piece of equipment, vital for cheesemakers, came courtesy of community contributions via Kickstarter, the crowdfunding platform that pledges to bring unique projects to life. Jo said she and her husband were humbled by the sheer number of friends, family members and fans of raw cheese who went online to pledge money for the vat. In return, the Philpotts offered to supporters everything from a soothing arnica balm Jo makes by hand to fresh-made farm breakfasts.
Like others born in the 1980s and 1990s, or so-called millennials, the Philpotts have engaged in creative financing in lieu of traditional or institutional sources.
“We’ve had to get super creative with our funding. And it’s an expensive venture when you consider acreage, animals, equipment and buildings,” said Jo, who works part time at Salmon’s family safety and community advocacy center and whose husband is a building contractor.
Funding for the farm’s milk barn was loaned by acquaintances and relatives who allowed the Philpotts to defer payments while supplying investors with such foodstuffs as beef, pork and cheese — all produced by the couple — until they reach a certain production threshold and begin making payments.
“There is no way we would be here without the emotional and financial support of our community, friends and family,” said Jo, whose parents, Jerry and Terry Myers, ran a wilderness outfitting business on the Salmon River for more than 20 years.
The Philpotts treat their land and their cows with respect and care in the belief that a healthy environment produces a healthy animal which, in turn, provides a healthful product.
“We do pay great attention to detail: what the cows are eating, how we milk, how we haul the milk,” Jo said. “It’s crucial that everything is done right. That’s why we have our own animals and can control the whole process, from start to finish.
“I can’t understate the importance of the care you must take in every aspect, including hygiene. We’re selling to our friends and families, we live in a small community and we’re selling more than a brand — we’re selling the history, the culture and the taste of the Salmon Valley.”
At a time when more Americans are seeking to learn the origins of their food and evincing interest in how it is produced, small-scale, family-run operations such as 45 North Farm are bound to attract a loyal following.
The couple apprenticed in Colorado for nine months to learn the ropes. It was a painstaking stint and one that cemented their love for farming and the rural lifestyle. That lifestyle depends on the kind of work ethic that prompts two working parents to grow on their farm the food their cows consume and to be on hand to milk each morning at 6 o’clock. Jo says the pair tends to be punctual to avoid an impromptu rodeo.
“Dairy cows are married to their routine. If you’re off by 30 minutes, they get very, very cranky,” she said.
None of the hardships the Philpotts have faced have appeared to dampen their enthusiasm for their endeavors.
“Cheese-making is the perfect blend of art, ecology, animal husbandry and animal biology — and it’s a lifetime of learning,” said Jo.
The farmstead creamery will produce 650 pounds of cheese this year. Jo intends to create gift baskets for the holiday season and include samples of her plum jam and jalapeno salt in addition to packages of Gouda and gruyere.
For information, the Philpotts can be contacted at jolmyers@gmail.com.