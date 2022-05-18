The results are in for Idaho's primary election as all of the state's 44 counties reported vote tallies to the Idaho Elections Department by Wednesday, with one of the closest races of Tuesday night happening in Madison County.
Just like their last race in 2020, incumbent Rep. Ron Nate and Britt Raybould had one of the closest races of the primary. Raybould narrowly defeated Nate by 36 votes, collecting just over 50% of the vote.
The results are unofficial until they have been reviewed by a board of canvassers, which typically convenes seven days after a primary election.
Raybould will get a second term representing the district. Raybould was first elected to represent District 34 in 2018 and Nate ended her reelection bid in 2020.
Raybould will represent District 34 with Sen. Doug Ricks, who ran unopposed, and Rep. Jon Weber, who defeated Jason "JD" Drollinger in the primary. Neither of the three will face a challenger in November.
In key statewide races, Gov. Brad Little won the Republican nomination for the governor's race convincingly. His closest challenger was Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who secured 32% of the vote but lost by 57,000 votes.
Rep. Mike Simpson defeated his main challenger Bryan Smith for the Republican nomination in the U.S. Representative District 2 race by nearly 27,000 votes. The race was a rematch of the 2014 primary in which Simpson beat Smith by just over 18,000 votes. In terms of vote percentage Smith fared worse this year than he did in 2014, dropping 6 percentage points from his previous showing, 38.4% to 32.7%. Simpson also saw his percentage fall from 61.6% in 2014 to 54.6% in the five-person race. The 2014 Republican Primary featured just Simpson and Smith.
Here are the results of other key legislative races in eastern Idaho:
District 33
State Representative, Position A
Incumbent Rep. Barbara Ehardt defeated Jeff Thompson on Tuesday night to secure the Republican nomination.
Ehardt collected more than 56% of the vote, outgaining Thompson by nearly 800 votes.
"I'm just grateful and humbled to receive this support of our community," Ehardt wrote in a text message to the Post Register. "I worked hard to focus on issues and the many areas where I have labored on behalf of our community and our state. I recognize that every vote I cast affects us in Idaho Falls as well as the great state of Idaho. I take this responsibility very seriously."
Ehardt is seeking to serve her third term in office after she was appointed in 2017. Prior to Ehardt's service in the state Legislature, she also was an Idaho Falls city councilwoman.
Ehardt will move on to face Idaho Falls Democrat Miranda Marquit, who ran unopposed in the primary, during the November general election. The winner of that election will represent Idaho Falls with Rep. Marco Erickson, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary and is running unopposed in November, and Sen. Dave Lent, who defeated Bryan Scholz in the primary.
District 35
State Representative, Position B
Ammon City Councilman Josh Wheeler defeated incumbent Rep. Chad Christensen.
Wheeler collected nearly 52% of the vote, beating Christensen by more than 300 votes.
"This has been an incredible experience," Wheeler said. "Through this experience, my wife and I have found even greater purpose and feel even more committed to being community builders."
Wheeler will face independent candidate Hyrum Johnson from Driggs in November.
Wheeler is seeking his first term in the House representing District 35, which encompasses eastern Bonneville County, Teton County, Caribou County, Bear Lake County and eastern Bannock County.
Wheeler won Bonneville, Teton and Caribou counties and Christensen won Bear Lake County and Bannock County.
Christensen wrote on Facebook he thought it was odd his race had about 500 more votes than the other two legislative races in District 35 and felt the election was "won dishonestly."
"Why would 500 'Republicans' come out to just vote against me? Who are these 500 people … I feel no relief about a dishonest win. There were all shorts of lies that were put our there about my votes, my opponent lied about who he is politically, and I know there were cross-over votes. I recognized them on my mailing lists. They were recently registered as Democrats! I have no problem being beat fair and square, this was not," Christensen wrote.
The Idaho Press reported Wednesday that Chad Houck, chief deputy secretary of state, rejected claims by some losing GOP candidates such as Christensen that the strong Republican turnout was due to Democrats voting in the GOP primary. Only 3,400 registered Democrats switched their affiliation to Republican during the past three months, he said. Houck said the trend appeared to show more unaffiliated voters choosing to affiliate with the GOP and vote in its primary.
Either Wheeler or Johnson will represent District 35 with Rep. Kevin Andrus and Sen. Mark Harris, both incumbents who defeated Doug Toomer and Jon Goode, respectively, in their races.