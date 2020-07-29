A local high schooler completed her fundraising effort to provide donations and masks to an Idaho Falls veterans group.
Claire Yoo, a sophomore at Idaho Falls High School, raised $1,075 in donations through a GoFundMe tied to the reading challenge she planned earlier this summer, where people pledged donations per page read by volunteer readers. Yoo presented the donation, along with a box of more than 100 homemade cloth face masks, to Military Affairs Committee Chairman Robert Skinner on Tuesday afternoon.
Skinner said the donation will go toward the Military Affairs Committee's assistance fund, which offers assistance to local veterans or people who need assistance while passing through town. He described a recent call he got from a man trying to hitchhike home to California from near Idaho Falls and needed help buying a bus ticket to complete the trip.
"It's wonderful. Our finances were getting low because of the need here, and when we get to the point where we have to turn people away, we hate to do that," Skinner said.
He said the face masks will be handed out next week to people attending the next American Legion Post 56 meeting at the Veterans Memorial Building.
Another fundraiser for Idaho Falls veterans has been announced for this weekend. An 8-year-old girl whose father served in Operation Iraqi Freedom will be holding a bake sale in Tautphaus Park on Saturday to raise money for the Military Affairs Committee.