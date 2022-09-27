With his long, curled hooves, the Arabian horse looked like a living rocking horse. But in the span of around an hour, he had the flat hooves of a healthy horse. The transformation occurred thanks to the efforts of Riley Mickelsen, the owner of Idaho Horseshoeing School.

The video showing this hoof transformation was posted online on Aug. 10 and it had 7.2 million views as of Tuesday morning on the school’s YouTube channel. It's also generated thousands of comments from viewers around the world.

Riley Mickelsen, owner of the Idaho Horseshoeing School, uses a reciprocating saw to make his initial cut on the overgrown front hoof of Arabi…

Riley Mickelsen, owner of the Idaho Horseshoeing School, points to where he will make his initial cut on the overgrown front hoof of Arabian s…

It took about an hour to transform the Arabian stud's overgrown hooves into the flat hooves of a healthy horse.

Kim Helton, the manager at the Idaho Horseshoeing School, leads the Arabian stud on a walk after its hooves were trimmed.

