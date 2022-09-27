With his long, curled hooves, the Arabian horse looked like a living rocking horse. But in the span of around an hour, he had the flat hooves of a healthy horse. The transformation occurred thanks to the efforts of Riley Mickelsen, the owner of Idaho Horseshoeing School.
The video showing this hoof transformation was posted online on Aug. 10 and it had 7.2 million views as of Tuesday morning on the school’s YouTube channel. It's also generated thousands of comments from viewers around the world.
Idaho Horseshoeing School in Roberts trains its students in the farrier trade.
“A farrier … (is) somebody that specializes in horse hoof health,” Mickelsen said. “And they do so by trimming hooves and correctly placing different types of horseshoes.”
The purpose of shoeing a horse is to “protect the horse’s hoof from uneven wear,” according to Mickelsen.
Riley Mickelsen, owner of the Idaho Horseshoeing School, points to where he will make his initial cut on the overgrown front hoof of Arabian s…
“You’ve got to imagine (it’s) like if you were wearing a softball on the bottom of your shoe all day and you couldn’t just stand flat and you’re rocking all around, how incredibly painful that would be," Mickelsen said.
One person who commented on the video said they helped breed and take care of Arabians.
"(I) never saw hooves this bad ever," Brad Williams wrote.
Mickelsen was able to trim down the Arabian horse’s hooves in about an hour. He trimmed them all at once rather than in several sessions for a few reasons.
“For this particular case, the way that the hooves were growing, it wouldn’t have made any sense at all not to take it all the way down," Mickelsen said.
It took about an hour to transform the Arabian stud's overgrown hooves into the flat hooves of a healthy horse.
The other reason is that Mickelsen doesn’t know when he will see an individual horse again.
At the school, they want to get the horses “as comfortable as we can, as quick as we can and hopefully we see them in six weeks,” Mickelsen said.
The Idaho Horseshoeing School's YouTube channel has a variety of videos showing different hoof transformations.
Mickelsen doesn’t pre-plan videos. He stays on the lookout for interesting cases for videos. The school shoes 15-20 horses each day, so he has a chance to see a wide variety of cases.
“If something out of the ordinary comes in, like this horse that came in … my wife films it on her iPhone," Mickelsen said.
While the video featuring the Arabian stud has been popular on YouTube, it's not the school's most-viewed video. That honor is held by a similar July 2021 video that racked up 17.7 million views.
Mickelsen suspected that the video featuring the Arabian might be successful.
“Any time we can really help a horse and really have a neat transformation, we can expect a lot of people are going to be viewing the video,” Mickelsen said.
The Idaho Horseshoeing School is a relatively new endeavor. Mickelsen and his wife, Ashtyn Mickelsen, started the school in 2019. Before starting the school, Riley Mickelsen spent two years as the head instructor for Oklahoma Horseshoeing school.
The school has been successful so far, according to Mickelsen. The school has a “worldwide reputation,” he said.
The school offers several different levels from a two-week fundamental farrier course to an eight-week certified farrier course to a 16-week journeyman farrier course.
While around half the students are from the Western U.S., people from around the world have attended.
“We just sent one (student) home that came all the way from Australia,” Mickelsen said.
Graduates from the school have gone on to be successful.
