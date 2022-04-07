About 30 students across local school districts in Eastern Idaho gathered at the College of Eastern Idaho on Thursday to get a simulated experience of what to expect with their finances after high school.
The students were there for the Idaho Falls Community Transition Team’s Reality Town. The team helps students with disabilities transition from high school to the adult world. Students who participated were assigned a new identity including their family size, occupation, monthly gross pay, spouse’s income, automatic deductions and other financial items they were tasked with managing.
Each participant had a debit card and checkbook they used to determine the best way to spend the money they had. There were 24 booths run by school district and CEI employees to guide the students along their journey and tell them what they needed to pay for. The booths included housing, groceries, insurance, transportation, utilities and others. The goal of the event is for the students to learn how to best stretch their income to fit the needs of their family.
“There were some hard things I wasn’t expecting,” said David Galbraith, a senior at Bonneville High School. “I was going to recruit for the military but then I missed passing the test by one question so I had to go get a second job.”
Galbraith, with his simulated family of four, ended up completing all the requirements he needed for his family and had money left over. Not all students were as lucky, due to their family circumstances or the limited financial resources available to them. Many of them found they simply didn’t have the finances to pay for critical things they need such as health insurance.
Beth Eloe-Reep, a special education consulting teacher at Shelley Joint School District 60 and an organizer of the event, said the students were intentionally given a low income because the best way to prepare for reality is to learn early that reality is likely going to be tough.
“We kind of arrange it so nobody’s really rich and they’re going to struggle,” Eloe-Reep said. “It’s a simulation for figuring out that reality is tough.”
Students had to find solutions for their financial status, which is one of the main goals for Reality Town, said Dan Bruderer, senior coordinator for the Disability Resource Center at CEI. This could include getting a second job, enlisting in the military or going to a community college or trade school to find a better paying job.
Bruderer said his role was to inform students with disabilities that they had resources and accommodations available to them to help them obtain a post-secondary education.
“A lot of these students have had special education staff that’s been with them for years as they’ve been on an individual education plan. A lot of them think that ends after high school so one of my goals with this activity is to let them know that accommodations are a thing at college,” Bruderer said.
The students came from school districts including Bonneville Joint School District 93, Jefferson School District 251, Madison School District 321, Ririe School District 252 and Shelley. Bruderer said he hopes the Reality Town activity can be expanded to all students and school districts to incorporate it into their economics curriculum.
“It really is something we all need,” he said. “I wish I had something like this – understanding car loans, understanding payments and I still don’t understand investments so this is a great thing that I think all kids can benefit from.”
Preston Berry, a special education teacher at Madison High School, said this was his first time bringing students to Reality Town, which has been held by the transition team for several years. He said he felt that it was an eye-opening experience for his students as they learned about the numerous expenses they’ll come to expect in the coming years.
“It’s good that kids understand that money doesn’t grow on trees and it costs money to live on their own,” Berry said. “The decisions they make now in high school is going to affect their lives after high school and where they live.”
Galbraith said the key to success in the activity and in real life is to budget and be wise with money.
“Don’t go spend your money on just anything,” Galbraith said. “You need to budget and get essentials first. No matter the temptation, get a budget. It’ll be a lot better in the long run.”