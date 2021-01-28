After a recent aerial survey in eastern Idaho, Idaho Fish and Game has hopeful news about the mule deer population.
"Our fawn production across the region was pretty incredible," says wildlife manager Curtis Hendricks. "I think that we have only had fawn ratios rivaling these numbers on the east side of the interstate on one other occasion."
Wildlife biologists conducted flights over five regions last month and released their composition numbers this week. The areas in the Upper Snake Region included areas near Mackay, northwest of Mud Lake, Island Park, Palisades and the Tex Creek area.
Fawn numbers in the Island Park, Palisades and Tex Creek areas are at three-year highs while the other two areas were similar to 2019 counts. Fawn ratios of 82 to 96 fawns per 100 does were seen in the three top areas.
Fish and Game said if these numbers carry through the winter, hunters will see more yearling deer on the landscape in 2021 than in previous years.
"We’ve had tough winters over the last several years, but these numbers are encouraging," Hendricks said. "If they can make it through the winter, this crop of fawns will help contribute to an increase in mule deer populations down the road."