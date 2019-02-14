The entire region is under avalanche warning after recent storms dropped up to 18 inches of new snow with up to 2 inches of moisture over the mountains.
The Bridger-Teton National Forest Avalanche Center reports “very dangerous conditions exist at all elevations” in the mountains. Other regional forecasts from Island Park to the Greys River Range and Togwotee Pass area are also under an avalanche warning.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort says February 2019 snowfall is the deepest in the resort’s history.
“With 18 inches of snow in the last 24 hours, the base depths at the upper mountain measure at 99 inches,” a resort news release said Thursday. “Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is experiencing some of the deepest snow conditions in the country right now.”
Grand Targhee Resort was reporting 12 inches of snow in the past 24 hours on Thursday.
The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center says natural avalanche activity is likely and may become widespread.
“Large avalanches could run long distances,” the center warns. “Avalanches could affect roadways. Avalanches are possible on buttes, steep banks, road cuts and steep hillsides that don't normally slide. Stay off of and out from under steep slopes. Dangerous roof slides are likely.”
Another 8 to 16 inches of snow was forecast overnight on Thursday in the Tetons with wind gusting up to 45 miles per hour. A winter storm warning continues through Friday night.
Some avalanches already have closed Teton Pass off and on during the past storm. Wyoming Department of Transportation planned to shut down the highway early Friday morning to release some slopes.