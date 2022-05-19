For Reclaim Idaho Cofounder Luke Mayville, the Quality Education Act is an opportunity for Idahoans to support the people that potentially make the greatest impact to a child, teachers, like his third-grade teacher Betty Collins at Sagle Elementary School in Lake Pend Oreille District 84 did for him.
Mayville shared his story of Collins on Thursday to Idaho Falls residents at a City Club of Idaho Falls forum about the Quality Education Act. He said his class considered her to be more of a scientist than a teacher and she sought to share her passion for science and education with all her students. He recalled her bringing typed versions of her students’ revised short stories to give them the chance to see their work in print during a time when most elementary students didn’t have access to a home computer.
Collins won a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching in 1999, and Mayville said it is the state’s duty and the duty of Idahoans to do everything possible to keep the many teachers who demonstrate passion, talent and commitment that Collins did for him teaching in Idaho.
Teachers such as Collins helped spur Mayville’s love of learning. After graduating from Sandpoint High School in 2003, he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in political science with honors from the University of Oregon as well as master’s degrees in political science and philosophy and a Ph.D. in political science from Yale University.
The Quality Education Act is a ballot initiative that will likely appear on the November 2022 ballot which would increase funding for K-12 public schools by $323 million a year if passed. Reclaim Idaho recently submitted nearly 97,000 signatures in support of the Quality Education Act to the Secretary of State and the group says this is more than enough signatures to ensure the initiative will appear on the ballot.
Mayville said the initiative would be funded by restoring the corporate income tax to 8%, which is what it used to be from 1987 to 2000. The initiative also adds a 4.5% income tax on any amounts earned over $500,000 a year for married couples or $250,000 a year for individuals.
“If we can make sure that everyone understands that this is a very reasonable tax proposal, it’s a very reasonable way to do it, we’re confident that we can win the majority of the vote in November,” Mayville said.
The additional education funding would be directed toward better pay for teachers and support staff, increased support for programs ranging from career-technical courses to arts, music and special education.
Mayville referenced a recent report published in April by the National Education Association which ranked Idaho 51st among U.S. states and the District of Columbia in education spending per pupil to explain why the initiative is necessary.
The association’s report also ranked Idaho’s average teacher salary of $51,817 45th in the nation, which is $27,571 less than Washington state’s; $16,748 less than Oregon’s; $8,417 less than Wyoming’s; $6,350 less than Nevada’s; $5,409 less than Utah’s and $1,316 less than Montana’s.
“No matter what you think of how much money (teachers and support staff) deserve to earn, can’t we all agree that people need to be paid competitively and if they’re not paid competitively they’re probably not going to stick around?” Mayville said.
Reclaim Idaho is a nonpartisan organization that spearheaded the Medicaid Expansion ballot initiative in 2018. The measure passed with 61% of the statewide vote and provides health care to more than 100,000 Idahoans, while also bringing back more than $400 million federal funds to Idaho that is directed to Idaho’s rural hospitals.
Mayville said he expects some legislators to write bills that attempt to repeal the additional funding provided by the Quality Education Act if it passes, which also happened with Medicaid expansion.
The Quality Education Act states the additional education funding should be used to supplement what the Legislature already funds, not replace it. Mayville said he hopes that makes it clear to lawmakers what the peoples’ will is if the initiative passes.
An effort to fight ballot initiatives from groups such as Reclaim Idaho also occurred in 2021, when the state Legislature passed Senate Bill 1110, which would have required signatures from 6% of voters in all 35 legislative districts to get an initiative on the ballot. The Idaho Supreme Court blocked the implementation of the law “because the initiative and referendum powers are fundamental rights, reserved to the people of Idaho, to which strict scrutiny applies” and the Legislature “failed to represent a compelling state interest for limiting that right.”
Karole Honas, a retired local TV news anchor who moderated the City Club forum, said it is important for initiatives that collect the required number of signatures to make it to the ballot and allow voters to decide if they should be passed rather than allow the Legislature to have total control of policy.
“You get elected, yes sometimes in Idaho by all of 20% of the entire population,” Honas said. “It’s hardly a mandate that everything you think as a lawmaker is the be all end all.”
The forum will be rebroadcast on KISU at 7 p.m., Monday, May 23 and will be posted on City’s Club website at a later date.