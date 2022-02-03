A grassroots signature drive is close to collecting enough signatures to put the Quality Education Act on the 2022 Idaho ballot.
The organization sponsoring the act, Reclaim Idaho, announced in a Thursday news release the signature drive has collected more than 50,000 signatures. The group needs 65,000 by May 1 for the Quality Education Act to be on the 2022 ballot. To ensure Reclaim Idaho has 65,000 signatures that are valid, the group aims to collect at least 80,000 signatures before the deadline, the release said.
“This is a major milestone for our signature drive. Thanks to the hard work and determination of over 500 volunteers, we now have the momentum we need to qualify this initiative for the ballot,” Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville said in the release.
Reclaim Idaho is the nonpartisan organization that spearheaded Idaho’s successful Medicaid Expansion initiative in 2018, which provided health care to more than 100,000 Idahoans and brought back more than $400 million annually in federal funds to Idaho to improve rural hospitals while creating thousands of jobs around the state, the release said.
The Quality Education Act would raise nearly $400 million a year in support of K-12 programs and better pay for teachers and support staff if it gets on the ballot and is passed by voters. The act proposes about $100 million more in K-12 funding than Gov. Brad Little’s proposed education budget, which is one of the largest increases in education funding Idaho has ever seen.
If approved by voters, the initiative would be funded by a tax increase for corporations and the wealthiest Idahoans, the release said. The initiative does not raise taxes on anyone making under $250,000 per year. Individuals earning over $250,000 would pay new taxes only on the income they earn above $250,000. Married couples would pay new taxes only on the income they earn above $500,000.
Mayville told the Post Register in January that while Little’s proposed budget is a step in the right direction, it does not make up for the lack of funding education has had in the state for the last decade and inflation has eaten up any investments that have been made. He said if Little’s budget is approved by the Legislature, Idaho will likely remain last among all states in education funding.
Idaho ranks last among 50 states in education funding per student, according to estimates from the National Education Association. The Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy found in an August 2020 report that the average Idaho teacher salary remains lower than it was in 2009 — even as salaries in Washington, Oregon, and Wyoming have grown by an average of 12%, according to the report.
A 2018 report by the State Board of Education found that 1 in 10 Idaho teachers are leaving the profession each year.
The Quality Education Act seeks to increase funding for a wide range of programs including welding, carpentry, agricultural science and others that provide students with job-ready skills, the release said.