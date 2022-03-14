Sunnyside Elementary School is seen on Friday, August 21, 2020. Sunnyside is the building that is experiencing overcapacity the most, according to Idaho Falls School District 91's Masters Facilities Plan. The plan recommends a new elementary school on the south side of town near Sunnyside to alleviate some of the overcrowding.
The Idaho Falls School District 91 board of trustees is considering recommendations made from its Facilities Master Plan to upgrade three schools and construct a new elementary school.
The board on Wednesday heard the recommendations, which call for a new Idaho Falls High School building on 49th and Holmes, renovations for Skyline High School, a new elementary school on the south side of the district and a new building to replace Temple View Elementary School.
The board will further discuss the master plan at 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, at the Idaho Falls High School library.
“There is no escaping the reality that too many D91 schools are significantly overcrowded, have been so for years, and that new housing is coming to the area. There is no escaping the reality that significant investments will have to be made in D91 schools one way or another,” the master plan says.
Idaho Falls High School and Sunnyside Elementary School are significantly at overcapacity compared to other schools in the district, according to the master plan. The two schools are over 140% of capacity and the district aims to operate itsfacilities between 80% and 100% capacity, the master plan says.
Eight of the district's 18 school buildings are currently at or above 100% capacity and that trend is expected to continue as new housing developments in Idaho Falls proceed, the master plan says.
More than 5,000 survey responses were considered for the master plan, which was completed by Cooperative Strategies, a financial and demographic planning consultant for education groups.
Survey respondents indicated they would like renovations at Skyline to address the lack of access to an auditorium and improvements in bathrooms, agricultural facilities and athletic spaces. Additionally, respondents indicated a pool being built at the school was a priority.
Many people surveyed also expressed a desire for Temple View to be rebuilt so the school can keep up with the population growth in the north side of Idaho Falls, the master plan says. If approved by the board, a new larger elementary school will replace Temple View at the same site.
The full plan is available on the district's website and a steering committee of more than 40 district parents will give feedback on the recommendations in April.